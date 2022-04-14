L7 Announce 'Bricks Are Heavy' 30th Anniv. National Tour & Album Reissue

30 years ago today, on April 14, 1992, L7's breakthrough third album, Bricks Are Heavy was released on Slash Records! In celebration, the American grunge pioneers have announced the special Bricks Are Heavy 30th anniversary reissue, set to be released September 30 on Licorice Pizza Records.

Originally debuting at #1 on the Billboard Heatseekers chart, this special anniversary edition will include all 11 tracks digitally remastered by Howie Weinberg (Ramones, Pixies, Metallica). Produced by Butch Vig (Nirvana, Garbage, Smashing Pumpkins) this limited edition reissue will be available with special packaged gold and black vinyl.

As the band's vocalist/guitarist Donita Sparks states, "After all these years, we began thinking it is strange that we have never received a proper accounting of actual sales to date for this record. We were so close to Certified Gold 30 years ago, surely we have crossed the line by now." Never a band known to wait for anyone, let alone the suits, to validate them, Donita continues, "so we thought to hell with it, we are declaring ourselves Gold and making our own gold records. Get 'em while they are hot." Fans can preorder the release here.

With this reissue officially sanctioned by the band, fans can expect never before seen content and "over the top packaging," says Sparks, "We are going to pull out all the stops for this release. Together with Licorice Pizza this is going to be one tasty treat."

With an effortless blend of punk ethos, heavy grunge, melody, socio-political anthems and humor, Bricks Are Heavy is a landmark of '90s rock. To mark the occasion, the band has just announced a Bricks Are Heavy North American fall tour where they will perform the seminal album live, and in full for the first time ever, including fan favorite "slist," famously featured in Natural Born Killers. The legendary band is thrilled to get back on the road and deliver their blistering live show to fans throughout the US and Canada. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 15 @ 10amPST.

Tour Dates

10/3: Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

10/4: Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade (Heaven)

10/6: New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

10/7: Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw

10/9: Boston, MA @ Big Night Live

10/10: Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

10/12: Toronto, ON @ Opera House

10/13: Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall

10/14: Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrew's Hall

10/15: Chicago, IL @ Metro

10/17: Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

10/19: Denver, CO @ Summit

10/22: Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre

10/23: Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre

10/24: Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

10/27: Los Angeles, CA @ Regent Theater

10/28: Los Angeles, CA @ Regent Theater