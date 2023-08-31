Kylie Minogue Drops New Single 'Tension' From Upcoming Album

Kylie Minogue has released the second single and title track from her upcoming album "Tension."

"Tension" the album will be released on September 22. The music video for the title track will be released tomorrow morning at 7:00 am ET.

"TENSION" will follow Minogue's viral hit of the summer, "Padam Padam," which made waves when it was released earlier this summer, becoming a staple in the LGBTQIA+ community during Pride month celebrations.

Listen to Kylie Minogue's new single here:

"Padam Padam" has accumulated over 44 million global streams and spent four weeks in the UK top 10.

Minogue will be making her Vegas residency debut later this year. The engagement would also mark her first extended period of time playing in North America in over a decade. The "Aphrodite: Les Folies Tour" was her last time playing the U.S.

