Kylie Minogue Announces 'DISCO (Guest List Edition)'

Kylie Minogue has announced a new extended edition of her hit 2020 LP "DISCO" on November 12!

"DISCO (Guest List Edition)" will feature extended mixes of every track from the original release, plus new collaborations with Dua Lipa, Jessie Ware, Years & Years, and Gloria Gaynor.

New CD, vinyl, and DVD preorders are available here.

"DISCO" is the fifteenth studio album from the pop icon, and the first new music since her Number One album 'Golden', released in 2018. It features lead single 'Say Something', which received global critical acclaim - deemed 'sparkling' by NME and 'an introspective dance track with lyrics that feel pertinent for our quarantine days' by Rolling Stone. Other tracks included on the album are 'Magic' and 'I Love It'.

For "DISCO", Kylie worked with collaborators Skylar Adams (with whom she worked with on Golden), Teemu Brunila (David Guetta, Jason Derulo), Maegan Cottone (Iggy Azalea, Demi Lovato), plus regular collaborator Biff Stannard, alongside others.

The album was largely recorded in lockdown with each team member recording and working from a separate location, leading to Kylie having a vocal engineering credit on all but two of the sixteen tracks on the record.