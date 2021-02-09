Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Kygo Announces One-Of-A-Kind Livestream Performance On Mountain Top in Norway

Kygo’s moment will take place on Thursday, March 4th and 5th (depending on location) on Moment House.

Feb. 9, 2021  
Kygo Announces One-Of-A-Kind Livestream Performance On Mountain Top in Norway

Today, multi-platinum selling artist Kygo has announced a special upcoming livestream performance presented on Moment House, the premium digital live platform that connects artists and their core fans for global, elevated ticketed experiences - called Moments. Filmed on a snow-capped mountain top in the Sunnmore Alps in his home country of Norway, the one-of-a-kind virtual experience will allow audiences around the world to watch the global superstar deliver a career-spanning set amidst a breathtaking environment unlike anywhere they've seen him perform before.

Kygo's moment will take place on Thursday, March 4th and 5th (depending on location) on Moment House, and will be broadcast to various territories around the world including North and South America, Asia, Australia & New Zealand, and the UK, Europe and Africa. Both fan presale tickets and Spotify presale tickets will be available starting Wednesday, February 10th at 10AM Local Time, while general onsale begins Friday, February 12th at 10AM Local Time HERE. Please see below for livestream dates and times by territory, and visit Moment House's website for further information.

To celebrate the performance, Kygo will be offering exclusive merch within the livestream including a limited edition t-shirt, X by Kygo headphones and vinyl of his latest album Golden Hour.

In addition, Kygo and Moment House have, for the first time, partnered with goPuff, the go-to solution for everyday needs, to deliver snacks, drinks and thousands of everyday essentials to fans in about 30 minutes. Available leading up to and during the performance, fans have access to an offer [for $10 off their goPuff order // for a discount on their goPuff order], available at point of purchase.


Featured This Week on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Gerard Canonico
Gerard Canonico
Max Crumm
Max Crumm
Lauren Molina
Lauren Molina


Related Articles View More Music Stories
Mavis Staples Shares A Capella Remix of One More Change Photo

Mavis Staples Shares A Capella Remix of 'One More Change'

Children Collide Share New Single Trampoline Photo

Children Collide Share New Single 'Trampoline'

Childrens Music Label 8 Pound Gorilla Records Launches Photo

Children's Music Label 8 Pound Gorilla Records Launches

Roselina Albino Announces Virtual Birthday Show Photo

Roselina Albino Announces Virtual Birthday Show


From This Author TV News Desk