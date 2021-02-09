Kygo Announces One-Of-A-Kind Livestream Performance On Mountain Top in Norway

Today, multi-platinum selling artist Kygo has announced a special upcoming livestream performance presented on Moment House, the premium digital live platform that connects artists and their core fans for global, elevated ticketed experiences - called Moments. Filmed on a snow-capped mountain top in the Sunnmore Alps in his home country of Norway, the one-of-a-kind virtual experience will allow audiences around the world to watch the global superstar deliver a career-spanning set amidst a breathtaking environment unlike anywhere they've seen him perform before.

Kygo's moment will take place on Thursday, March 4th and 5th (depending on location) on Moment House, and will be broadcast to various territories around the world including North and South America, Asia, Australia & New Zealand, and the UK, Europe and Africa. Both fan presale tickets and Spotify presale tickets will be available starting Wednesday, February 10th at 10AM Local Time, while general onsale begins Friday, February 12th at 10AM Local Time HERE. Please see below for livestream dates and times by territory, and visit Moment House's website for further information.

To celebrate the performance, Kygo will be offering exclusive merch within the livestream including a limited edition t-shirt, X by Kygo headphones and vinyl of his latest album Golden Hour.

In addition, Kygo and Moment House have, for the first time, partnered with goPuff, the go-to solution for everyday needs, to deliver snacks, drinks and thousands of everyday essentials to fans in about 30 minutes. Available leading up to and during the performance, fans have access to an offer [for $10 off their goPuff order // for a discount on their goPuff order], available at point of purchase.