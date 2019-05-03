Kurt Travis Releases New Single BEST WAY

Kurt Travis is thrilled to share another new single from his forthcoming solo record, There's A Place I Want To Take You. Stream the hypnotic "Best Way" here. There's A Place I Want To Take You is set to be released on May 17th via Esque Records and Blue Swan Records. Fans can pre-order the album at www.esquerecords.com.

"This electronic, dreamy song was actually written by an old friend of mine name Mathew Tucker," shares Travis."We collaborated on the structure, and spent enormous amounts of time with the melodies and harmonies. One of my absolute favorites on the LP."

Additionally, Travis will be supporting the album with a full US headlining tour starting on May 17th. The run kicks off with an album release show in Placerville, and includes stops in Salt Lake City, Brooklyn, Philadelphia, Orlando, Nashville, Dallas, and more. For a full list of dates, please see below or visit www.facebook.com/kurttravismusic.

Kurt Travis is a singer, songwriter, and musician from Sacramento, California. He is best known as the former lead vocalist for the post-hardcore bands Dance Gavin Dance and A Lot Like Birds.

As a solo artist, Travis has released a number of albums, including: Wha Happen? (2012), Kurt Travis (2013), Everything Is Beautiful (2014), and Kurt Travis/Paul Travis Split (EP) (2016). Over the years, he has also lent his vocals and talents to math rock trio Eternity Forever, posthardcoreduo Push Over, and, most recently, rock band Royal Coda.

Travis will release his brand new solo record There's A Place I Want To Take You on May 17th via Esque Records and Blue Swan Records. Fans can pre-order it now at www.esquerecords.com.

There's A Place I Want To Take You Tracklisting:

1. Too Much Space (feat. Andrés)

2. Easy Peasy

3. Tomorrow Will Be Fine

4. Hometown (feat. Andrés)

5. It's You

6. We'll Probably Be Alright

7. Best Way

8. Easy To Decide

9. Still Won't Listen

10. Lewis

Upcoming Tour Dates:

5.17 - Placerville, CA @ Family Vacation *

5.18 - Redding, CA @ The Dip *

5.21 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Loading Dock

5.22 - Denver, CO @ Moon Room

5.24 - Minneapolis, MN @ Whiskey Junction

5.25 - Berwyn, IL @ Wire

5.26 - Indianapolis, IN @ Citadel

5.28 - Buffalo, NY @ Rec Room

5.29 - Manchester, NH @ Bungalow

5.30 - Brooklyn, NY @ Kingsland

5.31 - Amityville, NY @ Revolution Bar & Grill

6.1 - Philadelphia, PA @ Voltage

6.2 - Norfolk, VA @ Charlie's

6.3 - Chapel Hill, NC @ Local 506

6.5 - Greenville, SC @ Radio Room

6.6 - Orlando, FL @ Soundbar

6.7 - Tampa, FL @ Crowbar

6.8 - Margate, FL @ O'Malleys

6.10 - Atlanta, GA @ Drunken Unicorn

6.11 - Nashville, TN @ The End

6.12 - Memphis, TN @ Canvas

6.13 - Little Rock, AR @ Brewski's Basement

6.14 - Dallas, TX @ Three Links

6.15 - McAllen, TX @ Yerberia Cultura

6.16 - Austin, TX @ Come and Take it Live

6.17 - Houston, TX @ Secret Group

6.19 - El Paso, TX @ Rock House

6.20 - Scottsdale, AZ @ Pub Rock

6.21 - Anaheim, CA @ Chain Reaction

6.23 - Fresno, CA @ Strummers

-With Adventurer 5.21-6.5 (* - no Adventurer)

-With Makari 6.6-6.23





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You