 tracking pixel
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Krystle Dos Santos' A HISTORY OF MOTOWN Returns to Firehall Arts Centre This August

Performances run August 6â€“17, 2025 in Vancouver, B.C..

By: Jul. 07, 2025
Krystle Dos Santos' A HISTORY OF MOTOWN Returns to Firehall Arts Centre This August Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Following a sold-out run in April, Firehall Arts Centre will welcome back award-winning vocalist Krystle Dos Santos and her band for the return engagement of A History of Motown, playing August 6â€“17, 2025.

More than just a concert, A History of Motown is a full-scale celebration, inviting audiences to sing along, dance in the aisles, and relive the iconic soundtracks of a generation. From the soulful harmonies of The Supremes to the irresistible grooves of Stevie Wonder, Dos Santos delivers powerhouse vocals and magnetic stage presence in this electrifying tribute to Motownâ€™s greatest hits.

Performances will take place at Firehall Arts Centre, located at 280 E. Cordova Street in Vancouver. Opening night is Wednesday, August 6 at 7:30pm.

Tickets available at firehallartscentre.ca or by phone at 604.689.0926.




Don't Miss a Music News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

Videos