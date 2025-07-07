Krystle Dos Santos' A HISTORY OF MOTOWN Returns to Firehall Arts Centre This August

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Following a sold-out run in April, Firehall Arts Centre will welcome back award-winning vocalist Krystle Dos Santos and her band for the return engagement of A History of Motown, playing August 6â€“17, 2025.

More than just a concert, A History of Motown is a full-scale celebration, inviting audiences to sing along, dance in the aisles, and relive the iconic soundtracks of a generation. From the soulful harmonies of The Supremes to the irresistible grooves of Stevie Wonder, Dos Santos delivers powerhouse vocals and magnetic stage presence in this electrifying tribute to Motownâ€™s greatest hits.

Performances will take place at Firehall Arts Centre, located at 280 E. Cordova Street in Vancouver. Opening night is Wednesday, August 6 at 7:30pm.

Tickets available at firehallartscentre.ca or by phone at 604.689.0926.