Kool Keith & Real Bad Man Release New Single 'The Great Marlowe'

Kool Keith x Real Bad Man’s Serpent will be released on 3-24-23.

Mar. 16, 2023  

After teaming up with Boldy James to release Real Bad Boldy (2021) and Killing Nothing (2022) and linking up with rising star Pink Siifu for Real Bad Flights (2022), Real Bad Man returns to announce his first collaborative project of the year with Serpent.

Serpent brings Real Bad Man together with the inimitable Kool Keith and after announcing their forthcoming collaborative project with "Fire & Ice," which also featured Slug from Atmosphere and Ice-T, the duo is now back with Serpent's second focus track "The Great Marlowe." "The Great Marlowe" is now available.

Listen to the new single here:



Video: Netflix Releases Lewis Capaldi: How Im Feeling Now Trailer Photo
Video: Netflix Releases 'Lewis Capaldi: How I'm Feeling Now' Trailer
In this all-access music documentary, award-winning studio Pulse Films partners with breakout artist Lewis Capaldi at a pivotal moment in his career. The film captures Capaldi’s defining year, struggling to balance the familiarity of home, normality, and all he’s ever known with life as one of the biggest stars on the planet. Watch the video now!
GRAND FUNK RAILROAD Celebrates The 50th Anniversary Of Hit Single Photo
GRAND FUNK RAILROAD Celebrates The 50th Anniversary Of Hit Single
GRAND FUNK RAILROAD celebrates the 50th anniversary of their 1973 “We’re An American Band” platinum single and album with 2023’s “The American Band Tour,” performing multiple shows across the country and dynamically underlining their trademark “Rock and Soul” classics.
Romain Virgo Makes A Soulful Return With Driver Photo
Romain Virgo Makes A Soulful Return With 'Driver'
The reggae/dancehall powerhouse Donovan “Don Corleon” Bennett (Sean Paul, Rihanna, Sizzla) co- wrote and produced “Driver,” adding fresh gloss and depth to Romain’s modern lovers rock sound. As Romain bears his soul across the track, he expands his vocal range, packing tender romance and sensual flair into smooth melodies.
Emerging K-Pop Group NMIXX Announces First Showcase Tour Photo
Emerging K-Pop Group NMIXX Announces First Showcase Tour
The showcase tour then continues in Asia on June 4 in Bangkok, while also stopping in Jakarta, Taipei, and Singapore, before playing the final show in Manila. The tour will feature music from their first EP expérgo. Fans have been anxiously awaiting the group's comeback after it was first teased earlier last month.

The A.M.s Reimagine Radiohead's 'No Surprises'The A.M.s Reimagine Radiohead's 'No Surprises'
March 16, 2023

Indie folk duo The A.M.s have released their latest single, “No Surprises,” a cover off of Radiohead’s 1997 release, OK Computer. “No Surprises” is the first single the pair has released following the debut of their album, Ignite The Sky, released last year. The album, a 13-track project, touches on themes of family, longing, and belonging.
RYAN OAKES Announces Debut Headline TourRYAN OAKES Announces Debut Headline Tour
March 16, 2023

Alt/hip hop artist Ryan Oakes is excited to announce his first-ever headline tour of the U.S. The dates start in Phoenix, AZ on May 14 and conclude on June 2 in Los Angeles, CA with a show at the Peppermint Club. The “Wake Up” tour makes stops in, among other markets, Nashville, TN, Chicago, IL and Brooklyn’s Baby’s All Right for a show on May 24. 
Rudy Royston Follows Up Acclaimed Flatbed Buggy With 'DAY' Dedicated to Ritchie Royston and Ron MilesRudy Royston Follows Up Acclaimed Flatbed Buggy With 'DAY' Dedicated to Ritchie Royston and Ron Miles
March 16, 2023

Rudy Royston, first-call drummer with Bill Frisell, Dave Douglas, Noah Preminger, Rudresh Mahanthappa and a host of others, is proud to present DAY, his fifth release for Greenleaf Music. DAY is the second outing from Flatbed Buggy, the adventurous, sonically varied small group that Royston premiered on the acclaimed 2018 album of that name.
Holy Roller Baby to Release Bluesy Rock n' Roll Cover of Edwyn Collins 'A Girl Like You'Holy Roller Baby to Release Bluesy Rock n' Roll Cover of Edwyn Collins 'A Girl Like You'
March 16, 2023

Dallas, TX-based rock & roll collective HOLY ROLLER BABY have shared their first new music since the release of their 2020 debut album FRENZY with a swagger-filled cover of Edwyn Collins’ 1994 hit single “A Girl Like You.” HOLY ROLLER BABY frontman/founder Jared Mullins was inspired to cover the track.
Peacock Orders MONK Movie Starring Tony ShalhoubPeacock Orders MONK Movie Starring Tony Shalhoub
March 16, 2023

Peacock has announced MR. MONK'S LAST CASE: A MONK MOVIE, based on the Emmy Award-winning, critically-acclaimed, fan-favorite USA comedy starring Tony Shalhoub (MONK, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) about a brilliant San Francisco-based detective with obsessive-compulsive disorder. 
