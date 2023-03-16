Kool Keith & Real Bad Man Release New Single 'The Great Marlowe'

After teaming up with Boldy James to release Real Bad Boldy (2021) and Killing Nothing (2022) and linking up with rising star Pink Siifu for Real Bad Flights (2022), Real Bad Man returns to announce his first collaborative project of the year with Serpent.

Serpent brings Real Bad Man together with the inimitable Kool Keith and after announcing their forthcoming collaborative project with "Fire & Ice," which also featured Slug from Atmosphere and Ice-T, the duo is now back with Serpent's second focus track "The Great Marlowe." "The Great Marlowe" is now available.

Kool Keith x Real Bad Man's Serpent will be released on 3-24-23.

Listen to the new single here: