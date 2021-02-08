Kodak Black Celebrates With New Song 'Every Balmain'

South Florida recording artist Kodak Black is celebrating Super Bowl weekend with the release of new song "Every Balmain," available now at DSPs and streaming services HERE. The Kansas City Chiefs are set to play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this Sunday, and both Kodak and Buccaneers linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul have seen parallel upbringings. Both are from the Golden Acres projects in Pompano Beach, Fl, both were born to Haitian descendent parents, and both have seen success despite challenges.

"Every Balmain" comes hot on the heels of "Last Day In," Kodak's follow-up single to November release BILL ISRAEL. With features from Gucci Mane, Tory Lanez, Lil Yachty, and more, the stacked LP marks his first project since 2018's gold certified DYING TO LIVE. BILL ISRAEL is available now via DSPs and streaming services HERE.

With well over 15 million monthly listeners on Spotify and more than 12 billion global streams, Kodak's presence in music is well established. BILL ISRAEL follows the release of recent track "Because Of You," and gold certified 2018 album DYING TO LIVE. DYING TO LIVE includes the 4x platinum "ZEZE" featuring Travis Scott and Offset which now boasts over 1 billion global streams, and the platinum certified "Calling My Spirit" whose official companion video has earned over 100 million streams on YouTube HERE. DYING TO LIVE marked Kodak Black's first full length release since his debut R&B album "Heartbreak Kodak" from earlier this year. "Heartbreak Kodak" came on the heels of "Project Baby Two: All Grown Up," the deluxe edition of the chart-topping mixtape, "Project Baby Two." "Heartbreak Kodak" showed a different side of Kodak, exploring his vocal ability and new melodies to create his own R&B sound.

To kick off 2018, Kodak Black released the official video to his 2x platinum hit track, "Roll In Peace" featuring XXXTentacion - the video has since amassed nearly 100 million views. In addition to releasing his own tracks, Kodak was seen on the 3x platinum smash hit, "Wake Up In The Sky" with Gucci Mane and Bruno Mars. The track, along with companion video now amassing over 340 million views, marks the first collaboration between the three labelmates. 2017 saw Kodak put out several impressive releases, including his now platinum certified album "Painting Pictures," smash single "Tunnel Vision" which is now certified 3x platinum, "No Flockin" which is now certified 2x platinum, and his collaboration with PnB Rock "Too Many Years" became certified gold. To round out 2017, Kodak Black was named on both Rolling Stone's and Complex's "Best of 2017" lists, as well as Billboard's "21 Under 21" list.

