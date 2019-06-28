Klingande Seeks Redemption on New Single SINNER

Acclaimed French DJ and producer Klingande has dropped his brand-new single 'Sinner', with British artist Stevie Appleton.



His third single release of 2019, 'Sinner' locks in Klingande's trademark laidback sound, with sparse guitar strings and an infectious beat underpinning Appleton's soaring vocal. "Sinner is a song we wrote with Stevie earlier this year," the French artist explains. "It's about the way we live our lives nowadays, this YOLO spirit of the moment, the mix of loneliness, excitement and pleasure which comes out of it."



An accomplished artist in his own right, Stevie Appleton is a singer, songwriter, musician and producer who has released music on Spinnin' Records and Warner Music Group amongst others. His most recent release saw him team up with the Afro Bros and Charly Black on 2018 single, 'So Much Love'.

'Sinner' will also feature on Klingande's upcoming debut double album The Album, out this fall. The album will be comprised of two sides, with CD1 featuring brand-new productions including 'Sinner' and previous offerings 'Ready For Love' with Joe Killington & Greg Zlap and 'By The River' feat. Jamie N Commons. CD2 will be filled with the French producer's previous hits, including the multi-platinum selling hit 'Jubel', 'RIVA', 'Pumped Up' and 'Wonders'.



Klingande successfully completed the North American and European legs of his 'The Intimate Tour'earlier this month. He is now gearing up for a busy summer festival season, with forthcoming appearances at Montreux Jazz Festival in Switzerland, Germany's AirBeat One Festival as well as returning toTomorrowland in Belgium next month.



The third single from the hotly-anticipated The Album, 'Sinner' again proves Klingande's ability to craft a captivating tune that combines both acoustic and electronic elements.

Klingande Summer Tour Dates

Thurs 4th July - Montreux Jazz Festival - Switzerland

Sat 13th July - Airbeat One Festival - Neustadt-Glawe, Germany

Sun 14th July - Sea You Festival - Freiburg, Germany

Fri 19th July - BCB SommerTagTraum - Munich, Germany

Fri 26th July - Oopenair Etziken - Etziken, Switzerland

Sat 27th - Therme Edring - Edring, Germany

Sun 28th July - Tomorrowland - Boom, Belgium

Thurs 1st August - Untold Festival - Cluj, Romania

Fri 2nd August - Rooftop R2 - Marseille, France

Thurs 8th August - Delices Sonores - St. Tropez, France

Fri 16th August - Fabille Festival - Speichersdorf, Germany

Sat 17th August - Fratelli - Romania

Fri 23rd August - Venoge Festival - Venoge, Switzerland

Sat 24th August - Touquet Beach Festival - Touquet Beach, France

Wed 28th August - Bao - Beauzelle, France

Sat 31st August - Hullabaloo Festival - Groningen, The Netherlands





