Kitchen Dwellers Announce 3-Night Nye Run in Missoula

Artist pre-sale begins today at noon MT followed by general on sale this Friday at 10am MT.

By: Sep. 12, 2023

Kitchen Dwellers Announce 3-Night Nye Run in Missoula

Kitchen Dwellers, the Bozeman, MT-based Americana alt/bluegrass band are thrilled to announce their New Year’s plans in their home state of Montana.

The band’s three-night run will kick off on December 29 at the Top Hat Lounge for a special limited-capacity VIP show followed by two nights at The Wilma on December 30 & 31. The Last Revel will join the bill as support on December 30 and the December 31 show will feature three sets from Kitchen Dwellers. Artist pre-sale begins today at noon MT followed by general on sale this Friday at 10am MT.

The Montana-based outfit will have a busy fall leading up to the new year.  This fall the band will embark on an extensive tour through the East Coast, Southeast, and Midwest. Fall tour begins on October 11 in Burlington, VT.  All band tour information and up-to-date news can be found Click Here.

KITCHEN DWELLERS ON TOUR

October 11 @ Higher Ground | Burlington, VT^

October 12 @ Cohoes Music Hall | Cohoes Music Hall^

October 13 @ The Sinclair | Cambridge, MA% 

October 14 @ Baltimore Soundstage | Baltimore, MD^

October 15 @ Ardmore Muic Hall | Ardmore, PA^ 

October 17 @ Thunderbird Cafe and Music Hall | Pittsburgh, PA^ 

October 18 @ Harvester Performance Center | Rocky Mount, VA^

October 19 @ The Broadberry | Richmond, VA^

October 20 @ Outer Banks Bluegrass Fest | Manteo Island, NC

October 21 @ Salvage Station | Asheville, NC^*@

October 22 @ Cohap Space | High Point, NC^

October 26 @ Suwannee Hulaween | Live Oak, FL

October 27 @ Pour House | Charleston, SC^

October 28 @ Pour House | Charleston, SC^

October 29 @ Visulite Theatre | Charlotte, NC^

October 31 @ Georgia Theatre | Athens, GA^ 

November 9 @ Cervantes’ Other Side | Denver, CO - VIP ONLY

November 10 @ Ogden Theatre | Denver, CO^^

November 11 @ Ogden Theatre | Denver, CO

November 30 @ Fine Line | Minneapolis, MN**

December 1 @ The Sylvee | Madison, WI #

December 2 @ Wooly’s | Des Moines, IA**

December 3 @ RecordBar | Kansas City, MO**

December 6 @ Kenny’s Westside Pub | Peoria, IL** 

December 7 @ The Stache At The Intersection | Grand Rapids, MI**

December 8 - 9 @ The Summit Music Hall | Columbus, OH**

December 29 @ The Top Hat Lounge | Missoula, MT

December 30 @ The Wilma | Missoula, MT +

December 31 @ The Wilma | Missoula, MT

^w/ Fireside Collective 

%w/Mountain Gras Unit

*w/Leftover Salmon

@w/ Arkansauce

^^w/Chris Jacobs 

**w/Armchair Boogie

# w/ Sicard Hollow

+w/ The Last Revel

About Kitchen Dwellers:

The quartet—Shawn Swain [Mandolin], Torrin Daniels [banjo], Joe Funk [upright bass], and Max Davies [acoustic guitar]—twist bluegrass, folk, and rock through a kaleidoscope of homegrown stories, rich mythology, American west wanderlust, and psychedelic hues. 

After amassing 5 million-plus streams, selling out shows, and receiving acclaim from Huffington Post, Relix, American Songwriter, Forbes and more, the group brings audiences back to Big Sky Country on their third full-length album.

“The town of Wise River is basically a forgotten spot on the map,” Shawn says. “It used to be a thriving place with many prosperous mines, but now it’s practically dried up. There’s a hell of a lot of melancholy. In our mind, it symbolizes the overall feeling of being in slowed-down Montana life.”




