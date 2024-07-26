Kississippi Shares Highly Anticipated 'Damned If I Do It For You' EP

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Philadelphia-based indie pop star Kississippi shares her highly anticipated sharp-tongued, spellbinding EP, damned if i do it for you, out everywhere now.

Alongside the release of the full project, the artist shares the raucous, self-acceptance anthem "Jesus Freak" out now. The project sees the artist reckon with past and present pain as she carves a path forward that celebrates who she is today through splashy, striking production, evocative vocals and her own distinct brand of heart-wrenching punky pop.

Tonight, the artist will conclude her West Coast tour with an official EP release show live in Los Angeles at Permanent Records Roadhouse with support from indie rock musician talker. Tickets are on sale now via HERE.

Over four fervent tracks, damned if i do it for you is an unrelenting exploration into the heart. Reuniting with 2021's magnetic effort Mood Ring producer Andy Park (Future Teens, Death Cab For Cutie), Kississippi found her stride again, only this time, with fresh life experiences to draw from and a newfound sense of self. When she felt stuck while writing, she brought her drafts to Dan Campbell (The Wonder Years, Aaron West and the Roaring Twenties) for workshopping, then brought those drafts to Illuminati Hotties’ own Sarah Tudzin (boygenius, Speedy Ortiz) and Maddie Ross for finishing touches and studio time. The seeds of the project's touching finale “Bird Song” also came together during that time and ultimately sprouted with Park.

To Kississippi, the sentimental collection is "a journey of introspection, peeling back all of your layers and searching for the love that you've always dreamed of within yourself. It’s a battle to find bliss in solitude, while you’re still healing from the wounds of a shattered heart. Along the way, it uncovers truths about identity and grapples with whether or not the imperfections you’ve found can be transformed into something beautiful. It’s a path to self-discovery and growth, as you navigate the complexities of self-love and acceptance."

The punchy "Jesus Freak" is an anthemic guitar-pop track that is bright, celebratory, anxious, and, most importantly, composed cathartically; her command of tension and release is stronger than ever. On the personal experiences that led to the creation of the track, and ultimately, self-acceptance, Kississippi shares, "I struggled to accept my solitude, I couldn't help but feel this constant pining for more. I found myself developing feelings for a friend, too afraid to risk what we already had by confessing them. My desires seemed completely unattainable, and I felt like I was unworthy of the love I taught myself to fear. So, I kept this fantasy of us alive only in my dreams as I longed to be in their place, idolizing them and wishing for a switch in roles.”

Last month, the singer shared the project's irresistible, funky lead single–the optimal summer break-up banger, "Last Time," which came about after a run-in with an ex-partner at a gig and the heartache that ensued. Kississippi recalls, "As I took the stage with only a drum machine and mic, it hit me that I was essentially doing karaoke to these songs about unrequited love, knowing that the person I wrote them about was in the next room with someone else." It's a playful, defiant goodbye that demands to be looped by the listener.

Upon its release, the glittering track was met with high praise by several leading music publications, including support from NPR, Paste Magazine, UPROXX and more.

Zoe Reynolds, who performs as Kississippi, began releasing music with her first official release in 2015– the widely loved EP, We Have No Future, We're All Doomed. Since then, the playful and poignant singer-songwriter has shared an additional two albums with indie rock debut Sunset Blush in 2018 and Mood Ring in 2021. The musician has supported a slew of established acts across the globe from Dashboard Confessional to Kevin Devine and 2023's The Greatest Generation Tour with The Wonder Years. Kississippi has captivated several leading tastemakers across the country ever since, including Pitchfork, Billboard, WXPN's World Cafe, Stereogum's coveted Band To Watch and more. Pitchfork wrote Mood Ring includes a, "blissful shimmer," and says, "In these moments of imperfection, when Reynolds reveals some rust among the gold, she is most luminous."

Over glittering synths and masterful lyricism painting splashy portraits of the human condition, Kississippi brilliantly blends being cheeky and profound–dance-cry anthems that never quite age. The artist only continues to blaze an incredibly mesmerizing path forward–one that is all her own and proudly embraces who she is today, never missing the opportunity to throw a banger or two in the mix. Today, Kississippi finally firmly expands the rich, vibrant world she's built with previous projects, only now, more assured and uninhibited than ever before as the artist embraces imperfections and finds true self-love.

Kississippi's first project in three years, damned if i do it for you, filled with enthralling tales of growth, self-love and bold healing anthems is officially out everywhere now. The final show of the West Coast run is tonight at LA's Permanent Records Roadhouse with tickets on sale now here. Keep up with Kississippi on Instagram, Facebook and YouTube for more from the rising star.

damned if i do it for you (EP) tracklisting

Smaller Half Last Time Jesus Freak Bird Song

Photo Credit: Brooke Marsh

