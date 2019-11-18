Kirk Franklin and Le'Andria Johnson Make Big Splashes at 2019 Soul Train Awards

Appearances by music icon Kirk Franklin (Fo Yo Soul / RCA) and gospel music superstar Le'Andria Johnson were highlights of BET Presents: 2019 Soul Train Awards, which aired live on BET and BET HER on Sunday, November 17th.

The fourteen-time GRAMMY® winning Franklin took home the Best Gospel / Inspirational Award. Franklin stirred up the crowd with his moving acceptance speech imploring the audience to not give up on their gifts. He said, "...what's inside of you is like grandma's greens. So don't give up, your time is coming." Watch the full speech below. Franklin also presented Yolanda Adams with the fifth annual Lady of Soul Award.

Johnson, a perennial fan favorite and never one to disappoint, delivered a show-stopping mash-up performance of Aaliyah's "One in a Million," Erykah Badu's "Tyrone," and her own hit, "Better Days," during the show's popular "Soul Cypher" segment, which also featured Badu, Keyshia Cole, Robert Glasper, Anthony Hamilton and Carl Thomas.

Phil Thornton, SVP and General Manager of RCA Inspiration says, "Congratulations to Kirk on receiving the Best Gospel / Inspirational Award. He sets the bar very high for himself and other artists and continues to be a leader in our industry. And I'm proud that both he and Le'Andria could be part of this year's Soul Train Awards, whose legacy is so important to our culture."

Watch Franklin's speech here:





Related Articles View More Music Stories