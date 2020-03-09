Kings Of Leon, Eddie Vedder And Pearl Jam To Headline Ohana Festival

Today, Eddie Vedder revealed the lineup for the fifth annual Ohana Festival, which he founded, taking place Friday, September 25th - Sunday, September 27th at Doheny State Beach in Dana Point, CA. Headliners on the beachfront stage include Pearl Jam, Eddie Vedder and Kings of Leon. The weekend will also feature performances by My Morning Jacket, Maggie Rogers, Pretenders, Dermot Kennedy, Durand Jones & The Indications, CAAMP, The Frames, EOB (Ed O'Brien of Radiohead), Mac Demarco, Yola, Mon Laferte, Sharon Van Etten, Broken Social Scene, Gang of Youths, Inhaler, Jade Bird, Cavetown, Brian Fallon, Night Moves, Real Estate, Shovels & Rope, Combo Chimbita, Wild Belle, Son Little, Plague Vendor, Greer, Kevin Garrett, La Luz, Amo Amo, Modern Eyes, Brandon "Taz" Niederauer, Ethan Gruska, The Aquadolls, Liz Brasher, Timmy Curran, Jonny Roundhouse, Pony Bradshaw, Rob Machado and Will Dailey.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, March 13 at 10am local time at ohanafest.com. Ticket options include Single Day GA, Single Day VIP, Weekend GA and Weekend VIP.

Beyond Ohana's musical line-up, the Storytellers Cove will once again include a collection of exhibits & panels with leading conservationists, environmentalists, researchers, and professional surfers. More information be announced soon.

Ohana Festival was founded by Eddie Vedder in 2015. A portion of the proceeds from Ohana will benefit the San Onofre Parks Foundation and the Doheny State Beach Foundation. A full list of Ohana participating charities include California Department of California Coastal Commission, Doheny State Beach Foundation, Rob Machado Foundation, San Onofre Parks Foundation, Sea Legacy, Surfrider Foundation, South OC Chapter, WSL PURE and Los Cerritos Wetlands Land Trust.

Open to all ages, the festival will feature craft beer, wine, signature cocktails, as well as artisan food options from local restaurants and food trucks.





