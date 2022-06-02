King Princess Confirms New Album 'Hold on Baby'; Will Release Two Singles Next Week

Hold On Baby, the new album from King Princess, is out July 29 via Zelig Records/Columbia Records-pre-order/pre-save it here.

On June 8, she will unveil two new tracks, "Cursed," and, "Too Bad," from the forthcoming album, which follow the previously shared album offering "For My Friends."

In July, King Princess will embark on The Hold On Baby Tour, a North American run of headline dates with stops at historic venues including Los Angeles' Greek Theatre and New York's Radio City Music Hall-see full routing below and visit here for more information.

King Princess produced Hold On Baby alongside Mark Ronson, Ethan Gruska, Aaron Dessner, Bryce Dessner, Dave Hamelin, Shawn Everett and Tobias Jesso Jr., with further contributions from Zach Fogarty, Amy Allen and Fousheé.

King Princess says:

"I've only ever written about heartbreak. It felt easier to talk about myself through other people. To write about situations that caused me pain, and to use them to justify my own anxieties and depression. It finally reached a point where I had to turn the barrel on myself. I'm silly, I'm anxious, I'm sad, I'm sexy. I didn't want to be scared to talk about those things anymore. The infinite dichotomy of things that make me up. I'm not a girl, not quite a boy, a lesbian, but also gay as the day is long."

"I'm not one thing. I'm not sure I like myself, but I'm figuring it out. Hold On Baby is a search for a new heartbreak. It's a love letter to my girlfriend. It's a firm read of myself. And it's a reminder of the totems in my life that give me hope; my dog who is my fiercest companion and the owl that represents my grandparents."

"I want this album to give you all some strength in accepting ourselves; as chaotic as we can be. It's not easy being alive and I feel indebted to you all for providing me air to breathe in this insane world. That's what King Princess has always been about at its core. Making a home for us to feel safe and weird and messy and imperfect. You are not alone in your feelings. I bet you I feel and have felt the same. This album is for anyone who needs a sanctuary to be vulnerable. I'm here with you, and I love you."

Born and raised in Brooklyn, NY, King Princess is a vocalist, multi-instrumentalist and songwriter whose debut single, an ode to untold queer histories titled "1950," became an overnight smash hit with over 560 million streams to date and eventually achieving Platinum status in the United States and Australia.

Her debut album Cheap Queen was released in 2019 via Mark Ronson's Zelig Records/Columbia Records to widespread critical acclaim from The New York Times, Pitchfork, NPR, Rolling Stone and others, and she has performed on "Saturday Night Live" and "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert."

Her sold-out tours have taken her across the world with festival sets at Coachella, Glastonbury, Governors Ball and Bonnaroo and landed her on the cover of V Magazine, GQ Style UK, Highsnobiety and more.

KING PRINCESS LIVE

July 5 - Vancouver, BC - Queen Elizabeth Theatre*

July 6 - Seattle, WA - Paramount*

July 8 - Forest Grove, OR - Grand Lodge*

July 9 - Boise, ID - Revolution*

July 12 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom*

July 13 - Salt Lake City, UT - Union Event Center*

July 15 - Berkeley, CA - Greek Theatre*

July 16 - Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre*

July 18 - San Diego, CA - SOMA*

July 19 - Phoenix, AZ - Van Buren*

July 21 - Austin, TX - Stubb's Amphitheater*

July 22 - Houston, TX - House of Blues*

July 23 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues*

July 25 - Kansas City, MO Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland*

July 26 - St. Louis, MO The Factory at The District*

September 28 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore†

September 30 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore†

October 3 - New York, NY - Radio City Music Hall†

October 5 - Boston, MA - Roadrunner†

October 6 - Portland, ME - State Theatre†

October 8 - Toronto, ON - HISTORY†

October 9 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore†

October 11 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE†

October 12 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre†

October 14 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee†

October 15 - St. Paul, MN - Palace Theatre†

* with Dora Jar

† with St. Panther