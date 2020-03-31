King Falcon Release 'Shake, Shake, Shake'

Eclectic and genre defying, King Falcon are an NYC based duo that are becoming a rock and roll force on the rise. The band is constantly pushing themselves to explore innovative sounds by blending musical styles, and they have released the video of their danceable new single "Shake, Shake, Shake" ahead of their April 3rd release as a fun and upbeat way to beat the Corona Virus blues.



The infectious track - with an instantly funky, sticky chorus (think Black Keys meets Cage The Elephant, with a touch of Tame Impala thrown in for good measure) was composed by King Falcon's Michael Rubin and James Terranova, along with music producers HEAVY (Lovely the Band, Dirty Heads, Saint Motel) at NRG studios in North Hollywood, CA. The video for the song was directed by Dale "Rage" Resteghini of Raging Nation Films.



Rubin explains how the song came together: "James and I flew out to Los Angeles to work on "Shake! Shake! Shake!". We had never been to LA, and only had 3 days to write and record the entire song. We didn't have any prewritten ideas, we just kind of went with the flow of the moment and hoped for the best. The night before tracking, we found out that the studio didn't have a snare drum or cymbals, or even an engineer available at the time. Luckily our hotel was right next to an instrument rental facility... But unluckily that facility was closed due to a parade on Hollywood Blvd! With a bunch of scrambling and many anxious phone calls, we scrounged up a drum set and James decided to engineer the song himself".

He continues "The song is literally about a seduction that happens in a bar, but the song actually has a double meaning which, unfortunately, I cannot reveal due to privacy concerns. ? All I can really say is that it was kind of a crazy night on Cahuenga Blvd..."

The members of King Falcon are Queens, New York natives (Rubin from Whitestone, Terranova from Howard Beach) who originally met 7 years ago when Rubin's band (The Inoculated Canaries - aka TIC) drummer quit the band. "James was the only guy who showed up to the audition, so we hired him" says Rubin, with a wry smile. "We've been frenemies ever since and have developed a chemistry that works". The two have stuck together through various incarnations and two EP's worth of material by TIC, and are now branching out as a duo with King Falcon.

The two have toured constantly in TIC throughout the northeast for the last few years. They have opened for The Mowgli's, Coin, and Living Colour among others, as well as lots of club shows and a showcase at the SXSW conference in Austin and the 2020 NAMM convention in Anaheim, CA. The band is currently working on a summer tour to support "Shake, Shake, Shake" and other songs from an EP to be released later this year. The band plans to stay on the road for the next 18 months, making sure that the King Falcon brand of rock will rise.





