Kim Richey Celebrates 20th Anniversary of GLIMMER

In celebration of the 20th anniversary of Glimmer, Grammy-nominated Nashville-based singer/songwriter Kim Richey will release A Long Way Back: The Songs of Glimmer on CD and digital via Yep Roc Records on March 27. The album was previously a vinyl-only release.

The album is now available for pre-order and the first single, "Come Around," is at all digital music providers.

Tonight, Richey will be special guest at Brandi Carlile's first of six-nights at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, TN, and January 17-20, will perform at 30A Songwriter Festival. On March 27, she will embark on a 17-date spring tour in support of A Long Way Back: The Songs of Glimmer. A full list of dates is below.

Featuring new recordings of her critically lauded 1999 album, A Long Way Back: The Songs of Glimmer feature stripped-down reinterpretations of the album. The 14-track set was recorded in Nashville and produced by guitarist and two-time Grammy-nominated producer Doug Lancio, who played most of the instruments. Other musicians include Nielsen Hubbard, Dan Mitchell and Aaron Smith

"All of the original 14 songs from this new album were recorded in producer Doug Lancio's basement studio and given a more intimate treatment," says Richey. "It was great to revisit these old friends and be able to make them available again to fans."

Since the release of her 1995 self-titled debut album, Richey has "won raves for her sweetly alluring, folk-friendly brand of country" (World Café), while Bitter Sweet (1997) and Glimmer (1999) cemented her status as a gifted singer/songwriter. Subsequent releases -Rise (2002), Chinese Boxes (2007), and Wreck Your Wheels (2010), and Thorn In My Heart (2013) - followed and garnered acclaim that "she writes some of the most beguiling melodies and freshest chord changes of her generation." (Los Angeles Times).

As a songwriter, Richey has written two No. 1 hits for Radney Foster ("Nobody Wins") and Trisha Yearwood ("Believe Me Baby"), the latter of which was Grammy-nominated, as well as tunes for Mary Chapin Carpenter, Gretchen Peters, Patty Loveless, Jamie Lawson and Jim Lauderdale. Her vocals also appear on Jason Isbell's praised Southeastern album as well as albums by Ryan Adams and Shawn Colvin.

KIM RICHEY TOUR DATES

January 14 - Ryman Auditorium - Nashville, TN^

January 17-20 - 30A Songwriter Festival - Santa Rosa, FL

March 27-29 - Opelika Songwriter Festival - Opelika, AL

April 2 - Sundilia Acoustic Concert Series - Auburn, AL

April 14 - SPACE - Evanston, IL

April 15 - The Ark - Ann Arbor, MI

April 16 - Natalie's Grandview - Columbus, OH

April 17 - The G.A.R. Hall - Peninsula, OH

April 18 - Club Café - Pittsburgh, PA

April 21 - Conn Artists at Woodbury Brewing Company - Woodbury, CT

April 22 - Club Passim - Cambridge, MA

April 23 - Rockwood Music Hall - New York, NY

April 24 - The Locks at Sona - Philadelphia, PA

April 25 - Jammin Java - Vienna, VA

April 26 -- Mountain Stage -- Charleston, WV

May 14 - Isis Music Hall - Asheville, NC

May 15 - Neighborhood Theatre - Charlotte, NC

May 16 - The Roasting Room Lounge and Listening Room - Bluffton, SC

May 17 - Eddie's Attic - Decatur, GA

^w/Brandi Carlile

A Long Way Back: The Songs of Glimmer Tracklisting:

1. Come Around

2. Long Way Back

3. Good At Secrets

4. Keep Me

5. Lay It Down

6. Gravity

7. Can't Lose Them All

8. Hello Old Friend

9. Other Side of Town

10. The Way It Never Was

11. So It Goes

12. If You Don't Mind

13. Strength In You

14. Didn't I





