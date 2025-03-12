Kim Cameron Drops New Electronic Single 'I Love You More and More'

Written by: Tom White

Award-winning electronic artist and filmmaker Kim Cameron, known for her electrifying blend of pop-driven deep house beats, has officially released her latest single, “I Love You More and More.” Teaming up with featured rap vocalist Darick Spears and producer Raf N Soul, this track spotlights Cameron’s signature dynamic energy, melodic flair, and heartfelt storytelling—further solidifying her reputation as one of today’s most versatile independent artists.

A three-time Billboard charting artist with more than 20 tracks hitting the iTunes Top 30 Dance charts—including a coveted No. 1 Dance slot—Cameron’s career spans over a decade in the international music scene. Her distinctive sound, often described as a cross between Madonna and Kylie Minogue, has propelled her music to distribution deals across the globe, from Canada’s PC Music and Germany’s 35 Grad to the UK’s Label Worx and Leyi Digital in China. In addition, her extensive catalog has graced television and film platforms including Hulu, Amazon, Bravo, MTV, Discovery, Disney, and more.

Beyond the dance floor, Cameron is also making waves in the world of storytelling and film. As both a seasoned songwriter and an accomplished filmmaker, she has crafted two full-length animated features—Seaper Powers In Search of Bleu Jay’s Treasure and Seaper Powers: Mystery of the Blue Pearls—both earning over 35 awards for their innovative soundtracks, compelling screenplays, and direction. Her TV music docuseries Miami’s Listening Party, now available on Amazon Prime and Tubi, has garnered multiple accolades. In the theater realm, her musical Her Story earned recognition as Best New York Screenplay and won honors at the Amsterdam Film Festival before being workshopped in London’s esteemed theater district.

Throughout her career, Cameron has performed for major sporting events including the NFL (twice) and MLB’s Miami Marlins, as well as at international music festivals in China, Croatia, and across the Caribbean. She’s been featured in prominent publications such as More Magazine, Smart Money, and Ocean Drive, and has cultivated a devoted fan base for her lively, engaging performances and globally influenced sound.

With I Love You More and More, Cameron captures the emotional intimacy of putting someone else’s needs before your own, blending electronic grooves with live instrumentation to create a mesmerizing sonic experience. Accompanying the single’s release is a new music trailer derived from Miami’s Listening Party, reflecting the artist’s ongoing dedication to visual storytelling and multi-genre artistry.

Fans eager to dive deeper into Cameron’s work can stream I Love You More and More now on Apple Music and Spotify, and keep up with her latest adventures on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook (@kimcameronmusic). With her newest release and a host of exciting projects on the horizon, Kim Cameron continues to stand at the forefront of innovative, genre-defying entertainment.

Photo Credit: Kim Cameron