Kierra Sheard, Mali Music Debut New Music in New York

RCA Inspiration debuted new music from GRAMMY® winning artist/songwriter Kierra Sheard and GRAMMY® nominated artist/songwriter Mali Music on March 10th in New York, partnering with Root Magazine and Amazon Music in an exclusive pop-up event.

The two acclaimed musical powerhouses delivered an intimate sneak preview of new music from their highly-anticipated new albums to the packed crowd, as they spoke on their creative influences and inspirational message for their new records.

Hearing new songs such as Mali Music's "World Record" and Kierra Sheard's "I Choose You" among other tracks for the first time, the evening featured a Q&A with Mali Music and Root Magazine's Hasan James, a Q&A with Kierra Sheard and Bishop George Searight, and live performances from Mali Music of his new single "Let Go," and Kierra Sheard of her new single "It Keeps Happening."

Kierra Sheard will release her new album KIERRA on April 17th. More news will be forthcoming from Mali Music's new album.

Listen to the two singles here:





