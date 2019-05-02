Kiefer Sutherland, Clay Walker Headed To Billy Bob's Texas In May
Located in the heart of the Fort Worth Stockyards National Historic District, Billy Bob's Texas first opened in 1981. Since then more than 17 million visitors have enjoyed live entertainment each month, when stars from the present and past grace the stages.
May Concerts & Events:
MAY 03 - Jon Wolfe
MAY 04 - Dolly Shine
MAY 10 - Cody Canada & The Departed
MAY 11 - Clay Walker
MAY 17 - Jonathan Tyler
MAY 18 - Parker McCollum
MAY 24 - Shane Smith & The Saints
MAY 25 - Gary Allan
MAY 31 - Kiefer Sutherland
For the full concert calendar, special event and visitor information, please go to www.billybobstexas.com
Live at Billy Bob's Texas Airs Sundays At 7/6c On RFD-TV
Live at Billy Bob's Texas gives the listener a front row seat to concerts at the World's Largest Honky Tonk. The music series has compiled powerful performances featuring hits from legendary country music artists like Merle Haggard, Willie Nelson, Charlie Daniels, Eddy Raven, Gary Stewart, Asleep at the Wheel, Janie Fricke and more. There's also more than a dozen singer-songwriters from the Texas and Red Dirt Music scene including Stoney LaRue, Kevin Fowler, Randy Rogers Band, and even a popular Fort Worth rock band, The Toadies.
In a partnership that started over 20 years ago, Smith Music Group has gathered a collection of their favorite cuts - including icons Merle Haggard and Willie Nelson with newer artists like Shooter Jennings - and put them into a TV show! You'll see exclusive interviews, one-offs from up-and-comers and intimate backstage acoustic performances.
Airing The Week of May 5: David Allan Coe, Charlie Robison, Billy Joe Shaver, Jackson Taylor, Shooter Jennings, and the Toadies.
Visit BillyBobsTexas.com/live-at-billy-bobs for more information, or to buy any of the Live at Billy Bob's Texas CDs and DVDs, click here to visit the online store.
Live Bull Riding Every Friday & Saturday Night!
Every Friday and Saturday night at 9 pm & 10 pm you can catch the excitement of live bull riding in the former auction ring at Billy Bob's.
Bull riding at Billy Bob's is conducted just like at a professional rodeo. Riders enter early in the week, pay an entry fee, and take home only what they win. Rules call for the rider to hang on for eight seconds with only one hand in the braided loose rope. The riders can earn up to 50 points for the way the bull bucks and the degree of difficulty, as well as up to 50 points for the control the cowboy shows. A perfect score of 100 has never been achieved at Billy Bob's - and has only been reached once in the history of pro rodeo.
For contestant info and Bull Riding entries, contact Kaitlyn Shaw by phone at 214-957-8859, or send an email to doublerrodeo@yahoo.com.
About Billy Bob's Texas:
The facility can hold 6,000 rowdy patrons on a given night and has been host to hundreds of musical acts, from Alan Jackson to ZZ Top. On Fridays and Saturdays, the venue also features live bull riding - a step up from the mechanical variety. It seems like an unlikely source for a series that has sold millions of albums.
Billy Bob's has been named the Country Music Club of the Year 10 times by the Academy of Country Music.
To buy Billy Bob's Texas merch, or any of the Live at Billy Bob's Texas CDs and DVDs, click here to visit the online store, or to buy tickets for special events and concerts, go to billybobstexas.com.