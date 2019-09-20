Kiefer Sutherland Announces Special Edition of 'Reckless & Me'

Kiefer Sutherland's sophomore album, the 10-song Reckless & Me, arrived earlier this year on a wave of praise and today he's announced a deluxe edition of the album is set for a September 27 release via BMG. Reckless & Me Special Edition includes the original album along with a bonus disc featuring Sutherland's full concert in Berlin. Recorded on March 1, 2019 at SchwuZ in Berlin, Germany, the live disc captures an energetic and dynamically-tight set from Kiefer and his band.

Reckless & Me delivers Sutherland's Americana and country rock-infused songwriting style and highlights his gift of soulful storytelling. On the bonus disc, Live In Berlin, Sutherland gets to dive deeper into storytelling and reveals some personal anecdotes behind the songs.

"We've played so many shows over the past five years, to have one of them recorded, so that fans who couldn't make a show because we didn't play in their particular town or city, is very special to me," says Sutherland. "I hope you enjoy listening to it as much as we enjoyed playing it".

Reckless & Me holds beautifully arranged ballads and authentic country rockers such as the album's lead single, "Open Road," "This Is How It's Done and "Something You Love" - all delivered with Sutherland's distinctive, whiskey-soaked and gravel-laced voice. Produced by Jude Cole, Reckless & Me marks the follow up to Sutherland's critically acclaimed debut album, Down In A Hole (2016).

Sutherland recently wrapped his U.S. tour which included special performances at the Grand Ole Opry and CMA Fest in Nashville, TN. While in New York City for his headlining show at Irving Plaza, Sutherland stopped by NBC's "TODAY" for a performance of "Something You Love."

Track listing for Reckless & Me Special Edition:

"Open Road "

"Something You Love"

"Faded Pair of Blue Jeans"

"Reckless & Me"

"Blame It on Your Heart"

"This Is How It's Done"

"Agave"

"Run to Him"

"Saskatchewan"

"Song for a Daughter"

Bonus Disc:

"Can't Stay Away" [Live In Berlin]

"Something You Love" [Live In Berlin]

"Reckless & Me" [Live In Berlin]

"Faded Pair of Blue Jeans" [Live In Berlin]

"Open Road" [Live In Berlin]

"Blame It on Your Heart" [Live In Berlin]

"Saskatchewan" [Live In Berlin]

"Not Enough Whiskey" [Live In Berlin]

"This Is How It's Done [Live In Berlin]

"Honey Bee" [Live In Berlin]

(Tom Petty cover)

"Down in a Hole" [Live In Berlin]

"Agave" [Live In Berlin]

"Rebel Wind" [Live In Berlin]





