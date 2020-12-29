Kick 2020 Out With A New Song from Taste '2020's Gone'

M Records and Taste have announced a collaboration with an incredibly special cause Beyond Blue.

Legendary Australian rockers Taste have released a song to send out what has been a horrid year. From their new album "Brothers Vol.1" out now, comes their new single "2020's Gone".

Taste members Ken Murdoch, Michael Tortoni and Joey Amenta are hoping to create a universal response at 12.01am on the 1st January 2021 by encouraging all media and musicians to join them in playing "2020's Gone" through whatever outlet is available to you. Imagine then euphoria if we collectively gave 2020 the sendoff it deserves. Good riddance! Join us for the for all the fun of singing along to this anthem.

"Taste has a long history in the Australian Music Scene with many hits in the late 70s then rising again in the 2000's and still going strong today and MR Records is excited and proud to be involved in what we see has simply one of the great bands Australia has produced. World here they come." Says Peter Hoffman / Director MR Records.

No one could expect the events of COVID-19 in 2020 so Taste are celebrating its demise with their new single "2020's Gone" co-written with fellow musician Les Brazil with its uplifting message lyrically and anthemic sing a long chorus. A joyous anthem for our freedom. Dealing with the anxieties and worries that has affected all of us, the song resolves with an uplifting message embedded in each chorus. "We need a song we can singalong to, at one-minute past twelve, to say good riddance to what has turned out to be basically a sty year." Commented Michael Tortoni.

Taste started to realize how much of a toll COVID-19 19 was taking on musicians, artists, and the public at large and adapted the lyrics to reflect this.

"Not only are musicians and road-crews affected financially but the mental strain is enormous and with calls to Beyond Blue's 24/7 Support Service having increased during the pandemic by 48 per cent compared to the same time last year (March through August), therefore we felt we needed to take some form off action. We are donating 20% of our EP sales Profits to Beyond Blue to try and help as much as we can", said bassist Michael Tortoni.

"We're hoping to extend a call of arms, of sorts to fellow musicians to singalong with us to show solidarity and support for those in need", guitarist Joey Amenta commented.

Ken Murdoch singer and songwriter said: "It's been a truly horrible year and we hope everyone will join in and say good riddance. It is a great anthem - "2020's Gone" - one that says from here on things can only get better!" .... He added, "we are extremely proud to be working and supporting such an important cause and along with our record label MR records we are happy to donate monies from the sales of our EP "Brothers Vol.1", which has the song "2020's Gone" as the first single.

Listen to "2020's Gone"

For donations go to https://fundraise. beyond blue.org.au/taste-2020-s-gone).

Beyond Blue CEO Georgie Harman said: "Beyond Blue is very grateful to the generous people who dedicate their time and energy to host events to support Beyond Blue's work".

To purchase the song visit www.taste-music.com.