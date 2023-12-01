Kiazi Malonga Celebrates Bay Area Community in 'Mfiawukiri' Single

Oakland, California-based Congolese drummer, Kiazi Malonga, has unveiled “Mfiawukiri,” a jubilant new single and video from his forthcoming LP, Zu Dia Ngoma, set for release on March 1, 2024, via Redtone Records.

“Mfiawukiri,” which translates to “deeply indebted to you, from the heart,” is a tribute to all of the important people in Kiazi's life that have supported his musical journey.

“With the untimely passing of my parents (my mother passed when I was 16 and my father when I was 21), the community played a huge role in providing additional support to help make up for the void,” says Kiazi. “The people who looked out for me are community uncles, aunties, and extended family - close friends of my parents who watched me grow up.”

Lyrically, he relies on proverbs to convey ideas, and in this song, a child of the community has grown up and produced something fruitful. The video features members of his community in Oakland, California, all who have played a significant role in the flourishing Afro-diasporic culture in the Bay Area.

Many of the individuals were friends/students/colleagues of Kiazi's parents who participated in the classes, performances, and teaching that make up the larger legacy that his father left behind.

“Mfiawukiri” follows led single “Batéla” - its video, filmed in Congo, tells the story of a fishing village by the Congo River whose fishermen are mysteriously disappearing. The villagers suspect Mami Wata, the legendary mermaid known to reside in different regions of the Congo River, is to blame. The village's last fisherman sets out to save the village from starvation and is blessed and protected before going to fish. He encounters Mami Wata while fishing, but he ultimately prevails.

With a deep-rooted connection to Congolese drumming and dance, Kiazi embarked on a lifetime of learning, performing, and teaching from the tender age of six when he joined his father's acclaimed Fua Dia Congo Performing Arts Company. This early immersion led to a remarkable voyage, enriching his soul with the stirring rhythms that resonate through the heart of Africa.

At the core of Kiazi's musical mastery lies the Congolese Ngoma, a name derived from the Kikongo word for "drum." These drums hold a profound cultural significance among Bantu populations in West-Central and Southern Africa. Beyond being instruments of rhythm, they are vessels of healing during rituals and catalysts for community-building, infusing life into a rich tapestry of cultural ceremonies - from the celebrations of birth and weddings to the solemnity of funerals.

Kiazi's artistic journey unfolds in his forthcoming LP Zu Dia Ngoma; Kikongo for “The Voice Of The Drum,” Zu Dia Ngoma is a poignant sequel to his debut instrumental album, Tembo Kia Ngoma (Vibration of the Drum). This new chapter marks a significant progression in his artistic odyssey. In it, Kiazi introduces vocals into his compositions, weaving the human voice into the resounding heartbeat of the Ngoma.

Each song serves as a unique reflection of his inner world, casting a wide net over themes that resonate with his heart and soul. These compositions delve into mystical explorations of ancient Congolese folklore, spinning tales of courage, protection, and resilience. They also provide commentary on the challenging juxtaposition of infrastructure development in Africa with the imperative of preserving cultural traditions in the face of modernization. Each note and lyric carries a powerful message - his music is a reflection of the depth of his heritage and the importance of sharing it with the world.

The creation of Zu Dia Ngoma was a collaborative and transcontinental effort - recording took place in East Palo Alto, California, and in Brazzaville, Congo. It is not just an album; it is a sonic expedition through the heart of Africa, capturing the rhythms of a rich heritage and the spirit of a dedicated artist. Kiazi's journey is a testament to the power of the Ngoma, a source of healing, heritage, and unity, resonating with the values of cooperation and empathy that transcend borders and cultures.