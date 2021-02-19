Kevin Gates Returns With 'Only The Generals Part II'

Multi-platinum recording artist Kevin Gates has announced today's release of a surprise new mixtape, ONLY THE GENERALS PART II. The 12-track tape is available now via Bread Winners Association/Atlantic Records at all DSPs and streaming services HERE. To celebrate this release, Kevin also unveiled the official music video to one of it's stellar tracks, "Puerto Rico Luv," watch HERE.

"To be a general, you're on the frontline, but you still govern," says Gates. "Whether you're a man, a woman, or a child, you've got responsibilities. When you're a general, you recognize those responsibilities. This project speaks to the heart, so it's only for the generals. It's not an album. I just wanted to bless the game with something beautiful."

ONLY THE GENERALS PART II - which marks the sequel to 2019's top 10 EP, ONLY THE GENERALS GON UNDERSTAND - includes the recently released track, "Plug Daughter 2," available for streaming and download HERE. Produced by Internet Money founder Taz Taylor (XXXTentacion, Big Sean), the track is joined by an official companion video, filmed on location in Puerto Rico and streaming now via YouTube HERE. "Plug Daughter 2" "sees Gates detailing a tumultuous love affair, but the music itself couldn't sound happier," declared Consequence of Sound upon the single/video's surprise release earlier this month. "Over a breezy beat, Gates' vocals echo atop a nimble keyboard melody and faded backing vocals that harmonize rather sweetly. It's mellow but driven - the exact type of progression Gates has been capitalizing on as of late."

ONLY THE GENERALS PART II was recorded this year in Puerto Rico as a celebration of Gates' own family heritage on the Caribbean island, highlighted on such tracks as "Puerto Rico Luv" and one of the artist's personal favorite, "Cartel Swag."

"They call Puerto Rico 'La Isla Del Encanto,'" says Gates, "which means 'The Island of Enchantment.' The energy here is beautiful. My inspiration in going there was the people in my family. They talk about it with a spirit. There's magic to it. The music I made in Puerto Rico is like no other. The island makes you move with energy, and I could feel my grandmother's spirit around me. It's just where the f I came from."

2019's ONLY THE GENERALS GON UNDERSTAND made a top 10 debut on both Billboard's "Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums" and "Top Rap Albums" charts - including such fan favorites as the RIAA gold certified smash, "Big Gangsta," currently lighting it up on social media with over 561K and counting TikTok videos and a massive increase in global streams. In addition, recent weeks have seen Gates' RIAA platinum certified "Me Too" - originally found on 2018's LUCA BRASI 3 - prove another TikTok phenomenon in its own right, inspiring a hugely popular dance challenge and over 1.9M fan-created videos thus far.