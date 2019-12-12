Kera Signs To Mama Bird Recording Co. & Shares Video For 'Vitamin T'

LA's KERA (fka Kera & The Lesbians) have signed with the purveyors of exceptional songcraft at Mama Bird Recording Co. Earlier this year, KERA released a single with Devendra Banhart, "Bright Future Ahead", in support of TransLifeline, which was featured at Pitchfork and SPIN. They've returned today with the video for the spaced out, doo-wop influenced "Vitamin T". The video itself is a beautiful, ghostly black and white performance with Kera themself at the middle of it all. They stand amidst the apparitions of backup singers and floating hands to compliment the mesmerizing single. KERA's work centers on resilience--the ability to see and accept change--and details the hurdles toward growth. Their songwriting is as personal as it is universal, trying to coax some meaning out of the human condition and allowing these experiences to give them a larger perspective on the intricacies of relationships--to ourselves, to others, and to the world at large. In their own words, Kera Armendariz says;

"'Vitamin T' explores connection and the importance of accepting change in relationships. When I first began writing, I was thinking about the people I no longer speak to and how, at first, that separation caused immense pain and resentment in my heart. In time, I began to recognize there were reasons for this loss and changes I had to make; and now I've learned to view these experiences through a more compassionate lens. I wrote this song to honor my past relationships and to celebrate those that have given me the tools to identify the type of support I want to give and surround myself with."

KERA is on tour this week on the West Coast playing their new labelmates Haley Heynderickx and Ryan Oxford (Y La Bamba).

KERA Winter Tour

12/13 - Los Angeles, CA - The Pico Union Project *

12/16 - Salem, OR - The Governor's Cup #

12/18 - Seattle, WA - Ballard Homestead +#

12/19 - Portland, OR - Mama Bird's Winter Wassail @ Polaris Hall +#

* w/ Z Berg

+ w/ Haley Heynderickx

# w/ Ryan Oxford

Mama Bird Recording Co. is a Portland, Ore. based record label committed to exceptional songcraft. Founded in 2011, their catalog includes acclaimed albums from Damien Jurado, Haley Heynderickx, Courtney Marie Andrews, Vetiver, Saintseneca, Izaak Opatz, Barna Howard, Matt Dorrien, Myriam Gendron and Vikesh Kapoor, among others.

Photo Credit: Taylor Boylston





