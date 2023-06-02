Kenzo B Drops Energetic New Single 'BFFR'

Kenzo B, one of the leading voices in New York’s drill scene, releases her latest single, “BFFR.” Listen via Coke Boys/Warner Records. The song is an uncontrollable ball of energy, further proof of how uncontainable the Kenzo B phenomenon is.

Though well-known as one of drill music’s most promising young voices, on "BFFR" Kenzo leaves behind that scene’s larger-than-life menace and maximalist beats for something lean, buoyant, and positively relentless.

It would be easy to place “BFFR” in any number of lineages—you could say its tempo was ratcheted up by the exploding club rap scenes in the Tristate and elsewhere, or that its taunt of a hook makes it seem like it was beamed in from the late ‘80s—but the fact remains: even when stripped down to its core elements, Kenzo’s music is unmistakable. “Don’t gotta be in the room,” she raps toward the song’s end, “my name could get it shaking.”

“BFFR” arrives in the wake of her 2022 debut mixtape, Top Dawg, anchored by the single “Hood Love Story.” To date, Kenzo B has attracted critical acclaim from Pitchfork, HotNewHipHop, Vulture, OkayPlayer, and FADER. More recently, she dropped the scorching single “DeadGame,” which warned of her willingness to get “deeper than music.” With “BFFR,” Kenzo reconfirms her status of one of the hottest MCs in New York—and on the planet.

Photo Credit - @fyeimages