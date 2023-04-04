Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Kelly Clarkson to Release New Single From Upcoming Album Next Week

The first single from her upcoming 'Chemistry' album will be released on April 14.

Apr. 04, 2023  

GRAMMY Award-winning global superstar Kelly Clarkson will release "Mine," the first single from her upcoming album "chemistry," next Friday, April 14. Pre-save the new single here.

The single comes after the announcement that she will headline an exclusive Las Vegas engagement chemistry...an intimate night with Kelly Clarkson, opening Friday, July 28, 2023 at Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino.

Designed exclusively for the Bakkt Theater (formerly Zappos Theater) stage, Kelly and her longtime band will immerse fans in an intimate music experience that spans her two-decade long catalog of award-winning hits.

"I am so excited for these shows and couldn't think of a better place to get back on stage than Las Vegas! The crowds in Vegas are such an amazing collection of people that simply want to have a great time and that's what we're going to do!" said Kelly Clarkson. "So many of my musical idols have had, and still have, incredible residencies on The Strip, and I'm so excited to create my own!"

Tickets for Kelly Clarkson's upcoming Las Vegas residency are on sale now. Check out the dates for the upcoming engagement here.

About Kelly Clarkson

Kelly Clarkson is one of the most popular artists of this era with total worldwide sales of more than 25 million albums and 40 million singles. Her multi-Emmy Award-winning daytime talk show, "The Kelly Clarkson Show," is currently filming its 4th season and has already been picked up for its 5th and 6th seasons. Additionally, she was the winning coach on seasons 14, 15, 17, and 21 of "The Voice" and will return as a coach for Season 23.

She recently released her EP "Kellyoke" which features six studio versions of popular covers from the Kellyoke segment on "The Kelly Clarkson Show."

In 2021 she released her GRAMMY-nominated ninth studio album "When Christmas Comes Around...," her latest since 2017's critically acclaimed GRAMMY-nominated album "Meaning of Life" and second holiday offering following 2013's "Wrapped In Red." The 15-track collection, featuring a mix of new original songs and Christmas classics, sees Clarkson explore a wide range of holiday emotions and experiences anchored by her incomparable vocal prowess.

The Texas-born singer-songwriter first came to fame in 2002 as the winner of the inaugural season of "American Idol." Clarkson's debut single, "A Moment Like This," followed and quickly went to #1 on Billboard's Hot 100, ultimately ranking as the year's best-selling single in the U.S.

Further, Clarkson is one of pop's top singles artists, with 17 singles boasting multi-platinum, platinum and gold certifications around the world, including such global favorites as "Miss Independent" and "Because of You."

Clarkson has released nine studio albums ("Thankful," "Breakaway," "My December," "All I Ever Wanted," "Stronger," "Wrapped in Red," "Piece By Piece," "Meaning of Life," "When Christmas Comes Around..."), one EP, "Kellyoke," one greatest hits album and two children's books (New York Times Top 10 bestseller "River Rose and the Magical Lullaby" and "River Rose and the Magical Christmas").

Clarkson was most recently honored with the 2,733rd star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and is the recipient of an array of awards, including three consecutive Daytime Emmy Awards for "Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host" for "The Kelly Clarkson Show," three GRAMMY Awards, four American Music Awards, three MTV Video Music Awards, one MTV Movie & TV Award, two Academy of Country Music Awards, two American Country Awards and one Country Music Assn. Award. She is also the first artist to top each of Billboard's pop, adult contemporary, country and dance charts.



Annika Bennet Releases New EP madwoman Photo
Annika Bennet Releases New EP 'madwoman'
Hills Artists singer, songwriter Annika Bennet announced on March 31st the release of her new madwoman EP, the seven song offering produced by Annika and Jonah Shy (Dermot Kennedy, Shawn Mendes, Role Model, Camila Cabello, Fletcher etc.) that is available on all digital outlets.
KILTRO Announce Their Sophomore Album Underbelly Photo
KILTRO Announce Their Sophomore Album 'Underbelly'
Titled Underbelly, Kiltro’s sophomore album crystallizes those dreams and experiences into a post-rock manifesto of dazzling beauty.  Underbelly signals a new chapter in the fusion of Latin roots with mainstream rock and marks a bold step forward in Kiltro’s extraordinary musical journey. Plus, check out tour dates!
THE ROCKET SUMMER Announces Headline Tour Photo
THE ROCKET SUMMER Announces Headline Tour
The latest taste of his new album SHADOWKASTERS (release date: May 12, 2023 via Aviate Records) 'Sing At The Top' is out now. Following previous singles 'M4U,' and 'Stuck Inside Your Light' (Named as a Song You Need To Know by Rolling Stone), the track is high energy and raucous. Check out tour dates and watch the music video now!
Tanya Tucker Confirms Two Nights at Nashvilles Historic Ryman Auditorium Photo
Tanya Tucker Confirms Two Nights at Nashville's Historic Ryman Auditorium
Tanya’s indelible songs include some of country music’s biggest hits such as “Delta Dawn,” “Soon,” “Two Sparrows in a Hurricane,” “It’s a Little Too Late,” “Trouble,” “Texas (When I Die),” “If It Don’t Come Easy” and “Strong Enough To Bend.” Tanya is also the recipient of numerous awards, including two CMAs, two ACMs and three CMT awards.

From This Author - Michael Major


Karla-Redding Andrews Accepts Four BMI Million-Air Awards At The BMI Trailblazers of Gospel Music AwardsKarla-Redding Andrews Accepts Four BMI Million-Air Awards At The BMI Trailblazers of Gospel Music Awards
April 3, 2023

The BMI Million-Air Awards acknowledge songwriters whose compositions have attained the uncommon milestone of surpassing one million broadcast radio plays. Otis Redding's songs 'Sweet Soul Music' (with 4 million performances), 'Hard to Handle' (with 7 million performances), 'Respect' (with 7 million performances), and more.
Video: VISIONS OF ATLANTIS Releases Official Live Video For 'Melancholy Angel'Video: VISIONS OF ATLANTIS Releases Official Live Video For 'Melancholy Angel'
April 3, 2023

After they thrilled fans with their recent release, 'Pirates', the symphonic metal icons are now doubling down on the special experiences. After their very successful first headline tour in the US, the symphonic metal visionaries are ready to set sail in Europe, as their headline tour kicks off tomorrow, April 4th. Watch the new video now!
German Based Twin Brother Duo Amistat Share 'colour in life' EPGerman Based Twin Brother Duo Amistat Share 'colour in life' EP
April 3, 2023

The German born twin brother duo, Amistat share their cinematically intimate new EP, colour in life, via Nettwerk. As twin brothers, Josef and Jan Prasil, share an unspoken and unexplainable bond best sung aloud. The power of this bond courses through their familial harmonies and eloquent songcraft accented by individual idiosyncrasies.
Nashville Americanoir Songwriter Ben de la Cour Unveils New Single and National Tour DatesNashville Americanoir Songwriter Ben de la Cour Unveils New Single and National Tour Dates
April 3, 2023

The track was recorded with Jim White at his house in Athens, GA, Jesse Magnum at The Glow Studio, also in Athens, and the Bomb Shelter in Nashville (Ben's hometown) with Drew Carroll engineering. Jim White produced the track, while the mixing and mastering was done by John Keane.
Roy Wood Jr. Guest Hosts Comedy Central's THE DAILY SHOW This WeekRoy Wood Jr. Guest Hosts Comedy Central's THE DAILY SHOW This Week
April 3, 2023

Guests this week include Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ), Robin These, Cedric the Entertainer, and Jerry Craft. The Daily Show correspondent, actor, and comedian’s debut tonight is a part of the roster of comedy greats and all-star correspondent and contributors guest hosting the next chapter of the award-winning late night franchise in the coming weeks.
