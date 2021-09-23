Kelly Clarkson Announces 'When Christmas Comes Around...' Holiday Album

GRAMMY-winning global superstar Kelly Clarkson has announced "When Christmas Comes Around...", her ninth studio album arriving October 15th.

Preceded today by the lead single "Christmas Isn't Canceled (Just You)," the album explores a wide range of holiday emotions and experiences anchored by Clarkson's incomparable vocal prowess.

"I wanted everyone to be able to connect to a message on this album," Clarkson said in a statement. "Each year you may even have a new favorite depending on where you are in your life, but while change can be unpredictable there is no better time of year, in my opinion, to breathe hope into one's life and let possibility wander."

The 15-track collection features a mix of new original songs and Christmas classics, alongside show-stopping collaborations with Ariana Grande ("Santa, Can't You Hear Me"), Chris Stapleton ("Glow") & Brett Eldredge (2020's hit single "Under The Mistletoe").

"When Christmas Comes Around..." marks the latest album from Clarkson since 2017's Meaning of Life and her second holiday offering following 2013's Wrapped In Red. Meanwhile, this past month alone has seen Clarkson kick off the third season of the six-time Daytime Emmy Award-winning The Kelly Clarkson Show and return as three-time champion coach on the 21st season of The Voice.

When Christmas Comes Around (Full Tracklist)

1. Merry Christmas Baby

2. It's Beginning To Look A lot Like Christmas

3. Christmas Isn't Canceled (Just You)

4. Merry Christmas (To The One I Used To Know)

5. Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree

6. Glow (feat. Chris Stapleton)

7. Santa Baby

8. Santa, Can't You Hear Me (feat. Ariana Grande)

9. Last Christmas

10. Jingle Bell Rock

11. Blessed

12. Christmas Come Early

+ previously released bonus tracks:

13. Under The Mistletoe (feat. Brett Eldredge)

14. All I Want For Christmas Is You

15. Christmas Eve

The album can be pre-ordered here.

Listen to the lead single here: