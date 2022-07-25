Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Kelli Baker Announces New Single 'Blood on the Nile'

Kelli Baker Announces New Single 'Blood on the Nile'

The new single follows “Intimate Creatures.”

Music News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Jul. 25, 2022  

The New York powerhouse blues performer, Kelli Baker, announces East Coast tour and new single, "Blood on the Nile"

Signed with Bad Jeu Jeu Records (CDX Nashville) under Sony Music, award-winning New York based soulful singer-songwriter Kelli Baker brings blues and grit to her East Coast tour with her band, The Kelli Baker Band.

Hot on the heels of her July release, "Intimate Creatures" Baker immediately announces her focus single, "Blood on the Nile".

"Blood on the Nile" sees Baker's notable smoldering, sensual and celebrated vocals unfold into a powerful blast of emotion, described as if The Tedeschi Trucks Band's "Midnight in Harlem" met Joe Cocker's "With a Little Help from My Friends".

This is a new direction for Baker, as she brings her bandmates into Richie Cannata's prestigious Cove City Sound Studios in Glen Cove, NY. (Justin Bieber, Jon Bellion, Celine Dion, Mariah Carey, among countless others).

The tour kicked off on July 23rd at iconic NYC venue, The Bitter End, stopping in Pennsylvania, Georgia, Florida, and South Carolina.

Recently signed as a Brand Ambassador for Monster Products, Kelli Baker is a Sony Music Artist under Bad Jeu Jeu Records/CDX Nashville.

Kelli Baker brings a sound unlike any other. With a powerhouse voice dripping with a haunting sensuality that slips easily into growling old school blues-tones, Kelli speaks her heart like a beat poet in a late night dive. The kind you only know if you're in the know. Her music is an amalgamation of authentic blues/rock and heart-on-her-sleeve singer/songwriter pop with folk/gospel roots.

Known in some circles as "The Phoenix", Kelli was born and raised in Phoenix, Arizona. She moved to New York in 2012. Learning music like so many others in the church choir, Kelli graduated to fronting a hard rock band and a folk duo, writing her own music at an early age.

Kelli has recently returned from a successful national tour topped off with performing in Paris, France.

Now performing with The Kelli Baker Band, she appears regularly at iconic music houses such as NYC's The Bitter End, and some of New York's most discerning venues. The Kelli Baker Band kicks off their East Coast tour in July of 2022.

Kelli has swiftly moved through the ranks of Long Island's bristling music scene to become a known name. Kelli has been nominated as the Best Singer from Long Island 2021 & 2022 by Bethpage's prestigious "Best of Long Island" award series, and named one of Newsday's Rising Stars. She has been featured on WFUV's coveted NY Slice, Rollin' With hosted by Rob Rush of 94.3 The Shark, Brooklyn Vegan, Broadway World, NYC.Com, Better Lemons, and Faces of Long Island, as well as many other international and national outlets.

Kelli delivers a commanding performance and has been compared to Bonnie Raitt, Chris Cornell, Susan Tedeschi, and Aretha Franklin. Her dynamic blues tones and gospel nods have been called a kind of ethereal blues. Her major influences are The Rolling Stones, Muddy Waters, Jane's Addiction, The Black Crowes, Bonnie Raitt, and The Tedeschi Trucks Band.

The Kelli Baker Band recently recorded at the iconic Cove City Sound Studios with Richie Cannata (Billy Joel, Lords of 52nd Street) and John Arbuckle (Justin Bieber, Jon Bellion).

Kelli has recorded at Milk House Studios with multi-platinum producer Philip A. Jimenez (Wheatus, Teenage Dirtbag) and Blokhed Studios with Grammy-nominated producer Tommy Stiegler. Susan Aquila (recorded and worked with Led Zeppelin, Paul McCartney, Steven Tyler) appears on "Cathedral". She resides just outside of New York City.

Listen to "Intimate Creatures" here:



Related Articles View More Music Stories

From This Author - Michael Major


VIDEO: BET+ Shares THE MS. PAT SHOW Season Two Trailer
July 26, 2022

The Ms. Pat Show, which received a Emmy nomination for “Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series”, is a BET+ multi-camera sitcom that’s inspired by the stand-up comedy and memoir of comedian Patricia “Ms. Pat” Williams. The show follows a fictionalized version of a former convicted felon turned suburban mom and stand-up performer in middle America.
Dom Dolla Announced as Headliner for Up & Up Festival
July 26, 2022

The Monster Energy Up & Up concept is like the Final Four of College Music Festivals: Up & Up ambassador teams rally their student bodies in an intense 48-hour campaign to generate the most ticket pre-sales to a festival that they will co-produce — but only if their school wins. The festival only processes credit cards from the winning schools. 
Little Dragon Release a Remix of OLAN's 'Wake & Return'
July 26, 2022

The Swedish quartet has established itself as one of the world’s most beloved bands. Unafraid to experiment and continually evolve their sound, Little Dragon have released six studio albums, each genre-defying as the last, whilst also collaborating with the likes of Gorillaz, SBTRKT, Flume, De La Soul and many more.
'Judy Garland: The Greatest Night in Show Business History' 1961 Concert to Be Released on High-Definition Audio
July 26, 2022

The Canadian label High Definition Tape Transfers, Inc. (HDTT), which specializes in high-definition releases of classical, jazz and pop classics and whose extensive catalogue ranges from Duke Ellington to Gustav Mahler, is proud to release the high-definition release of Judy Garland: The Greatest Night in Show Business History.
Taimane Releases New Single 'Pipeline's Daughter'
July 26, 2022

The single, “Pipeline’s Daughter,” and accompanying music video are available now. In June, Taimane kicked off her first tour since before the pandemic playing a string of dates across the United Kingdom including performances at the Glastonbury Festival sharing the bill with 2022 headliners Paul McCartney, Billie Eilish, and Kendrick Lamar.