Keith Urban Releases New Single 'Street Called Main'

Today brings new music from four-time GRAMMY© Award winner Keith Urban. His latest release, "Street Called Main" is as "pure, open road with the windows down, feel-good as it gets."

As Urban sees it, "some memories are triggered by the simplest of things, like finding yourself anywhere in the world - even on a 'street called main' - and suddenly 'she' comes flooding back."

Urban, who has been working on a new album slated for release in 2023, recorded "Main" in Nashville with longtime co-producer Dann Huff.

He's been performing some of the new songs on stages across North America as part of his critically hailed THE SPEED OF NOW WORLD TOUR 2022, which will end following shows on November 3rd in Madison, Wisconsin, November 4th in Peoria, Illinois and November 5th in Saint Paul, Minnesota before landing in Australia next month.

Urban's current radio single "Brown Eyes Baby" continues to climb the chart, having just entered the Top 30.

Listen to the new single here: