Keith Urban Releases Music Video for First Christmas Song 'I'll Be Your Santa Tonight'

Today marks the debut of the official music video for Keith Urban's first Christmas song, "I'll Be Your Santa Tonight." Co-written with Shane McAnally, Urban describes the track as "classic in its melody, retro 50s vibe in its structure."

Watch the video below!

"I've always wanted to record a Christmas song, but I really wanted to try and write something new," says Urban. "So, Shane came to my house and we wrote, really about a Christmas gone terribly wrong. No snow. Too much fog. Nobody can make it to the party. It's going to be a colorless Christmas, until her man comes through."

"I'll Be Your Santa Tonight," possesses a whimsical, playful feeling that comes through in its lyric, so it'd only stand to reason that Urban's attempt to create an 'appropriate' Christmas environment, during Nashville's Summer months, would prove... unsuccessful.

As Urban explains, "We started writing in my studio, which I decked out with colored Christmas lights, a tree, tinsel and of course I put the A/C on artic, so it was freezing! Shane says to me, 'Do you have a piano? and I say, Yeah, but its upstairs.' So, we head upstairs to the living room - nice and warm and toasty, with no Christmas decorations of any sort. Of course, we end up writing the whole thing there - go figure."

The song's video was directed by one of Urban's longtime video collaborators Chris Hicky. It depicts several Keiths, snow falling, simultaneously playing piano, guitar and bass. "I wanted to keep the video loose and a bit more performance-based than the actual story line, because everybody has their own version of what a song should look like, so I didn't want to touch on that too much."





Related Articles View More Music Stories