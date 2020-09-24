Keep Shelly In Athens Shares New Single 'I See In Your Mind'

Watch the lyric video below!

The ethereal and swirling sounds of Greece's Keep Shelly in Athens capture the transient feelings of city life and the inevitable passing of time. With lush melodic beats and dreamy vocals Keep Shelly's production is an accessible and lighthearted entry into the world of down-tempo electronica.

With previous releases on labels including Forest Family Records, Transparent Records, Planet Mu, Cascine and Friends of Friends, the duo have already transported their whimsical arrangements and soothing productions across the globe, including performances at Coachella Festival, Parklife Festival, Brighton's The Great Escape Festival and Austin's Fun Fun Fun.

In addition to their own releases they have also done official remixes for Tycho (Ghostly International), Blood Diamonds (4AD), Steve Mason (Domino) and many more...

Their new EP, Defy Me, is due Nov. 12. Today they have shared the second single / lyric video from it, "I See In Your Mind." You can pre-order the EP here. Keep Shelly in Athens are RPR and Jessica Bell.

RPR notes, about the new EP, "So many things have happened since the beginning of this year which could provide material for several albums! Nevertheless, in the 5 tracks from our upcoming EP we tried to transform our anxiety about the future as well as our anger and outrage at everything that is happening right now, regarding the murder of innocent people and so many other issues, into something positive. I think this came out in a natural and unforced way, and we hope the audience will find some escape within these songs."

Watch the lyric video here:

