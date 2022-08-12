Keep Flying Releases New EP 'Revival'

The wait is over for Revival, the brand new EP from Keep Flying. Featuring recently singles "Candy Cane Forest 2" and "Firesale (Revisited)", Revival sees the punk band reimagining tracks from across their discography.

Within these songs fans see Keep Flying pushing their boundaries further than ever before, as they embrace influences in folk, indie, rap, and more. Listen to Revival now below.

The band shares: "Revival is the final companion piece to our 2020 album Survival in which we pushed ourselves to think outside the box and transform some of the songs we have fallen in love with into cross genre versions more listeners may enjoy. Being able to create new forms of art based off current tunes has allowed us to expand our palette and take multiple leaps into new frontiers as a way to revive and expel our music even more than before."

Keep Flying is a six piece punk rock band from the Northeast region of the USA featuring a horn section, lyrics that hit close to home, and a live show like no other. An absolute must-see live act that leaves the listener/watching ready for more. From opening to close, whether in front of 20 or 2000 people, KF deliver the songs in an unforgettable way.

Listen to the new EP here:

Upcoming Tour Dates

Aug 12 - Brattleboro, VT @ Winston Prouty Gymnasium

Aug 13 - Portland, ME @ Portland House of Music

Aug 14 - Manchester, NH @ Jewel

Aug 16 - Butler, NJ @ KF Home Base House Show

Aug 17 - Allentown, PA @ Sportsmen's Cafe

Aug 18 - Utica, NY @ Nail Creek Pub & Brewery

Aug 19 - Binghamton, NY @ The Bundy Museum

Aug 20 - Richmond, VA @ Camel

Aug 21 - Roanoke, VA @ Fork In The Market

Aug 30 - Beaver Falls, PA @ Local 724

Aug 31 - Cleveland, OH @ Mahalls Apartment

Sept 1 - Buffalo, NY @ Mohawk

Sept 2 - Indianapolis, IN @ Hoosier Dome

Sept 3 - Cincinnati, OH @ Legends Bar & Venue

Sept 4 - Chicago, IL @ Cobra Lounge

Sept 5 - Ames, IA @ Record Mill

Sept 6 - Laramie, WY @ The Great Untamed

Sept 8 - Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades ^

Sept 9 - Bend, OR @ Silvermoon Brewery ^

Sept 10 - Portland, OR @ Roseland ^

Sept 11 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox SODO ^

Sept 13 - Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory ^

Sept 14 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot ^

Sept 15 - Denver, CO @ Summit ^

Sept 16 - Omaha, NE @ Slowdown ^

Sept 17 - St. Louis, MO @ Pageant ^

Sept 18 - Columbus, OH @ Summit ^

Dec 31 - Amityville, NY @ Amityville Music Hall



^ -show w/Less Than Jake & Bowling For Soup