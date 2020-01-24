Kedama Announce 'The Complete Collection' Out February 14

Today, Kedama announced The Complete Collection exclusively with Billboard. The archival set of Swedish prog rock band features three LPs recorded in the 70's.



"After almost 50 years we have the great pleasure to present here live recordings from the 70s. They were recorded on Revox tape recorders by Kedama fans in 1972, 1974 and 1976, 'Mad Circus Part I' was recorded in 1972 and 'Mad Circus Part II was recorded in 1976'. So we recorded the beginning and the end of these eventful years. A crazy circus! We are very proud of all the songs we created together. Today we are old, but our spirit becomes young again when we listen to our recordings."



With the announcement of the set, Kedama also shares the first single "Hwrklnzg," The Complete Collection will be released February 14th via Castle Face Records.



"Three thick lps of hot jellied kraut-prog heavies coming at you

from 1970s swiss-german based Kedama

3 lps of "live" in the studio and actual live recordings

unbelievably telekinetic drums, keys and guitar

Vision quest soundscapes

a total gem lost to the ages here, y'all

The first lp was reissued by Geurrson Records a while back

the other two lps are unreleased on wax as of yet - rarities and live oddities

It's been a real pleasure to work with these guys

as they were as excited as we were

and provided us with a plethora of recordings & photos and press clippings to sort through

to pull together this nice little set



it's raw, like you like it after a few

it's heavy, so you can nod as you sway along the path

it's beautiful, so you can reminisce

it's winding, so your imagination is blindfolded

it's far flung space jams so you can fry out

it's screwed down genius so you can be inspired

this s is far out and a real-deal old school fuse lighter

and its limited to 1000 copies

nice, never seen before photos of the gurus

so come and get it nerds!

for fans of Le Orme, Yes, Birth Control, Camel, Edgar Froese, ELP, King Crimson"

- John Dwyer

The Complete Collection - TRACKLISTING



Disc 1: Live at Sunrise Studios



1. Overture

2. Finale

3. Our Power

4. Zugabe



Disc 2: Live at Sunrise Studios outtakes



1. Chinese Dragon

2. Hwrklnzg

3. Honey Moon

4. Improvisations

5. Intermezzo

6. Two Souls in Space

7. Feelings Without Name



Disc 3: Previously Unreleased



1. Mad Circus Part 1

2. Mad Circus Part 2

3. Acid

4. Laki's Head

5. Generator Part of Water

6. Take It Easy

7. Our Power

8. The Fool

Listen to a new single here.

Photo Credit: Winifried Krucker





