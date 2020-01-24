Kedama Announce 'The Complete Collection' Out February 14
Today, Kedama announced The Complete Collection exclusively with Billboard. The archival set of Swedish prog rock band features three LPs recorded in the 70's.
"After almost 50 years we have the great pleasure to present here live recordings from the 70s. They were recorded on Revox tape recorders by Kedama fans in 1972, 1974 and 1976, 'Mad Circus Part I' was recorded in 1972 and 'Mad Circus Part II was recorded in 1976'. So we recorded the beginning and the end of these eventful years. A crazy circus! We are very proud of all the songs we created together. Today we are old, but our spirit becomes young again when we listen to our recordings."
With the announcement of the set, Kedama also shares the first single "Hwrklnzg," The Complete Collection will be released February 14th via Castle Face Records.
"Three thick lps of hot jellied kraut-prog heavies coming at you
from 1970s swiss-german based Kedama
3 lps of "live" in the studio and actual live recordings
unbelievably telekinetic drums, keys and guitar
Vision quest soundscapes
a total gem lost to the ages here, y'all
The first lp was reissued by Geurrson Records a while back
the other two lps are unreleased on wax as of yet - rarities and live oddities
It's been a real pleasure to work with these guys
as they were as excited as we were
and provided us with a plethora of recordings & photos and press clippings to sort through
to pull together this nice little set
it's raw, like you like it after a few
it's heavy, so you can nod as you sway along the path
it's beautiful, so you can reminisce
it's winding, so your imagination is blindfolded
it's far flung space jams so you can fry out
it's screwed down genius so you can be inspired
this s is far out and a real-deal old school fuse lighter
and its limited to 1000 copies
nice, never seen before photos of the gurus
so come and get it nerds!
for fans of Le Orme, Yes, Birth Control, Camel, Edgar Froese, ELP, King Crimson"
- John Dwyer
The Complete Collection - TRACKLISTING
Disc 1: Live at Sunrise Studios
1. Overture
2. Finale
3. Our Power
4. Zugabe
Disc 2: Live at Sunrise Studios outtakes
1. Chinese Dragon
2. Hwrklnzg
3. Honey Moon
4. Improvisations
5. Intermezzo
6. Two Souls in Space
7. Feelings Without Name
Disc 3: Previously Unreleased
1. Mad Circus Part 1
2. Mad Circus Part 2
3. Acid
4. Laki's Head
5. Generator Part of Water
6. Take It Easy
7. Our Power
8. The Fool
Listen to a new single here.
Photo Credit: Winifried Krucker