Kayne The Lovechild Releases New Single 'Banjee Girls'

Bronx native Kayne the Lovechild has kicked off the year showcasing his undeniable talent and musical versatility!

With his recent singles, the range of sounds help give us a glimpse into Kayne's world and his newest release, “Banjee Girls'' is strongly rooted within the glamorous Ballroom culture. It is a delicious combination of infectious 808's beats on a drumming bass line accompanied by Kayne's commanding vocals.

We are transformed into his world of cat walks and serving face, while he pays homage to the queer LGTBQIA+ community that has inspired him on the way. This power anthem is one truly made for the dancefloor and it's main motive is to encourage us all to unleash our inner Banjee Girl!

About KAYNE THE LOVECHILD:

Fearless. Authentic. Revolutionary. It was James Baldwin that said, “Artists are here to disturb the peace.” Enter singer-rapper-songwriter Kayne the Lovechild. He embodies that defying spirit, pressing against the industry status quo and altering the landscape of modern music by being himself. From the way he creates and delivers his audible art, to the unapologetic way he identifies as a gay, black man, KTLC is not just an entertainer, he is an experience.

The Bronx, NY native was born into music. His dad was a percussionist and his mom, a choir singer. The soundtrack to his childhood was an eclectic mix of classic and hard rock (Led Zeppelin, AC/DC), pop (Hall & Oates) and neo-soul (Lauryn Hill). He embraced them all but his roots remained firmly planted in soul and rhythm & blues. Growing up, KTLC also gravitated towards art and film.

He was fascinated by the combination of different materials used in mixed media artwork, as well as the escapism aspect of Tim Burton and Quentin Tarantino movies. KTLC possesses a divinely gifted voice so rich in emotional rawness and vulnerability, it is an instrument within itself. His captivating sound, a masterful blend of genres that include soul, r&b and hip-hop, enchants every audience who hears it.

KTLC reached a career breaking point when he felt creatively defeated. On the verge of taking a 9-to-5, he accepted an opportunity to travel to Atlanta and ghostwrite for an emerging rapper. Due to his dynamic pen game, KTLC was offered a publishing deal by music executive Ray Daniels of RAYDAR Entertainment; however a few days later, while attending a music showcase, KTLC's musicality was put to the test by Daniels. His presence was being demanded for an impromptu performance. In regal flair, he sat criss-crossed center stage and engulfed the audience with emotional riffs and elegant harmonies. While the crowd was still quiet, in awe of the magic they had just witnessed, felt and heard, Daniels instantly added KTLC to his roster.

An advocate for diversity, inclusion and love, Kayne the Lovechild is becoming an indomitable creative force putting listeners in touch with their own feelings. “I'm not here to fit into anyone's box. There's so much beauty in being yourself; everybody is different and special. When we realize and accept that, we can be better people, for ourselves, others and humankind as a whole.”



