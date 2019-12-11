Indie pop breakout artist Kayls amasses 100k streams in a few short weeks. With striking new vision produced by one of the only female pop producers, Bambor Leany, the song creates a sonic landscape previously inhabited by Lana Del Rey, Katy Perry, and other breakout stars.

Kayls announces Drive Away video drop and multiple new singles in early 2020

Kayls' voice is like a drop of morning dew caught on a spider web stretching between a Ferrari F8 Tributo and a single desert poppy as weed smoke wafts by and a hundred-dollar bill falls onto the concrete and you decide love is an illusion that you want to stay in for one more day. Her producer, Bambor Leany, makes tracks that are like soft serve diamond ice cream pressed into an electric fence surrounding San Quentin prison when its raining in Autumn and you just dropped your phone but the screen didn't break and you decide you need to get the hell out of there.

"Drive Away" single

