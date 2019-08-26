Kate Davis Premieres 'Trophy' With Video

Kate Davis has shared a new song and video from her upcoming full-length Trophy out November 8 on Solitaire Recordings (Common Holly, Jonathan Something). Brooklyn Veganpremiered the title track today, saying "It's an instantly satisfying song, one that should appeal to fans of Kate's jazz roots as well as fans of indie rock." Its video follows the hypnotic performer through a talent show of her own comedic design, as she embodies more personalities - and hairstyles - than displayed to date, and offers new insight into her charming eccentricity. Davis will tour the East Coast in promotion of the indie debut, including a play in Brooklyn, NY on November 15. The full list of dates is below.

This is the fourth single from Kate Davis' highly anticipated indie debut. Sharon Van Etten premiered the lead track "rbbts" proclaiming "Kate Davis is one of my favorite singers today." NPR's Bob Boilen followed suit, calling the budding songstress "my favorite new discovery." The equally infectious "Cloud" and "Open Heart" proceeded respectively, earning praise from the likes of Billboard who raved "Davis' voice soothes as she creates a romantic atmosphere with simply beautiful melodies, raw guitars and drums." Kate's magnetic melodies and uniquely skilled approach to bass has rapidly infatuated indie lovers, her songs amassing over 300,000 streams across tastemaker platforms including YouTube's New Music This Week, Spotify's Fresh Finds and Tidal's Tidal Rising.

Kate Davis' story is one of elegant artistic evolution. Having grown up in the spotlight as a jazz prodigy, she performed in the Grammy Jazz Ensemble, won ASCAP's Robert Allen Award, played slots at Carnegie Hall and Lincoln Center, and collected fervent endorsements from Herbie Hancock, Ben Folds, Alison Krauss and Jeff Goldblum among others. But - Kate outgrew her accoldades. Days spent practicing and performing standards became nights spent writing - cathartic indie rock. Forbidden chord progressions emerged like diary entries, documents of an internal reaction to routine. Time intended for technique slipped into secret listening sessions of Beach House, Elliot Smith and TV On The Radio. In the same bright, arresting croon that ignited her youthful stardom, Davis created confessionals. Now 28 and audibly matured, Kate is prepared to properly share the artifacts from her late night craft, a full length reaction to ritual required of perfection, an outburst from the pedestal. Throughout twelve tumultuous tracks, she poetically reflects upon the intricacies of what it is to live, ruminating on topics too close to her heart - identity, self-worth, loss. Trophy will be released November 8, 2019 on Solitaire Recordings.

TRACKLIST

1. Daisy

2. Open Heart

3. Burning Accidents

4. Dirty Teenager

5. Animals

6. Cloud

7. I Like Myself

8. Did You Love Somebody

9. Salome

10. rbbts

11. St Joseph

12. Trophy

TOUR

11/12: Philadelphia, PA @ Kung Fu Necktie

11/13: Washington, DC @ Pie Shop

11/14: Pittsburgh, PA @ Club Café

11/15: Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere Zone One

11/16: Boston, MA @ Café 939

