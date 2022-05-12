Partnering with GLAAD, Kat Graham announces new album, LONG HOT SUMMER, out June 3rd, with a global PRIDE Tour to follow.

After experimenting with a variety of musical genres, from 2017's disco-tinged Love Music Funk Magic to the experimental NFT album Toro Gato, Kat is going back to her roots with LONG HOT SUMMER. Before joining the hit television series, THE VAMPIRE DIARIES, Kat got her start in LGBTQ+ nightclubs in West Hollywood, performing self-produced dance-pop records.

With sweeping pop synths over aggressive 80's beats and co-produced with Jean-Yves "Jeeve" Ducornet, Kat is ready to give the community that first embraced her a dance-pop album focusing on liberation, self-exploration, and acceptance.

"Going back to dance pop has always been an era that I started but never finished," says Kat. "Especially in partnership with GLAAD, I am beyond excited to celebrate the LGBTQ Community and bring awareness to this incredible organization. We are going to bring the house down!"

As a member of GLAAD's Atlanta chapter and a longtime supporter, Kat will kick off a world tour in June to help raise money for the organization.

Kat Graham is an actress, singer, dancer and producer. Working across a variety of genres in film, television and music, she is one of most accomplished and versatile young talents working today.

Graham rose to fame in her early 20s becoming a teen idol on the hit TV show The Vampire Diaries. This was years after performing with music heavy weights such as Will.I.Am and Pharrell. She went on to work with industry titans Babyface and Prince becoming the first solely independent artist to break top 10 on the charts with both iconic musicians.

Upcoming Kat Graham LONG HOT SUMMER Pride Tour Dates

6/4 - Los Angeles, CA

6/18 - Ibiza, Spain

6/24 - Shanghai, China

6/25 - Skopje, Macedonia

6/26 - New York, NY

7/2 - Trafalgar Square, London

7/3 - Piccadilly Circus, London

7/17 - Sydney, Australia

8/3 - Amsterdam, Holland

8/5 - Hamburg, Germany

8/13 - Prague, Czech Republic

9/16 - Belgrade, Serbia