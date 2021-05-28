Kat Cunning Releases New Track 'Boys'

Today, non-binary singer/actor Kat Cunning has released a powerful new song titled "Boys" via LAVA/Republic Records. "Boys" is their third song of the year and is an encouraging and personal love letter to the first transmasculine person they ever met and fell in love with. It's a danceable pop track that shows off Kat's most essential musical qualities - their honest songwriting and show-stopping, timeless vocals. Spotify has also picked Kat as one of their Noteable From Spotify artists to support with this release.

"Since writing 'Boys' three years ago, I have come out as non-binary (transmasculine-leaning) and I use they/them pronouns. Unknowingly, I wrote the song as a letter of acceptance to myself, and I hope it applies to our community at large," said Kat Cunning of the song. I want this song in the hands of every young queer person, in fact every person who has not yet found the place where they belong. It's for anyone who has had to look outside of their own back yard to find a place where they are seen for who they truly are."

"Boys" arrives a month and a half after the release of "Could Be Good," a pop ballad that Billboard said gives "way to a deeper, more personal sense of songwriting for the rising star." Additionally, For Mental Health Awareness Month, Kat supported Seize The Awkward, a suicide prevention initiative for young adults, alongside musical acts lovelytheband, Alaina Castillo, Daya, Elle Winter, Jensen McRae, and others encouraging people to have enlightened and accepting mental health conversations.

With a traffic-stopping voice and powerful presence, Kat Cunning adds soulful grace to anthemic alternative pop. An accomplished screen and stage talent, they appeared on Broadway as Emile in Les Liaison Dangereuses and in Cirque du Soleil in addition to acting alongside James Franco in HBO's hit The Deuce. After releasing a couple of tracks independently, Kat signed to LAVA Records in late 2020 and released "Supernova (tigers blud)" which garnered praise from the likes of Variety, Alternative Press, American Songwriter, The Advocate, Ladygunn and others while amassing over 6 million streams. Their bold first track of the year, "Confident," arrived early in March with a video - watch it HERE. "Confident" was then followed by "Could Be Good' - watch video HERE.