Karen O & Danger Mouse To Perform At LA's Theatre at Ace Hotel 9/6

Karen O & Danger Mouse will play a very special live show Friday, September 6 at The Theatre at Ace Hotel in Los Angeles, their only live engagement in support of their collaborative album, Lux Prima, released earlier this year on BMG.

Fans can register for tickets 10 a.m. PT today,July 22, through 10 p.m. PT July 23 here. Tickets will be allocated Friday, July 26.

Lux Prima, the first collaboration from the iconic Yeah Yeah Yeahs frontwoman and the legendary musician-producer, was released in March to widespread critical acclaim. In celebration of the album, Karen O & Danger Mouse presented a companion piece, the groundbreaking immersive installation "An Encounter with Lux Prima" in April with a completely sold out run at Los Angeles' Marciano Art Foundation.

Watch a documentary short chronicling the 18-month development of the installation-directed by Luisa Conlon and Max Knight, produced in partnership with Dropbox and featuring interviews with many of the installation's collaborators-here.

In addition to four albums with Yeah Yeah Yeahs and a solo album, Crush Songs, Grammy-nominated O has contributed to soundtracks forWhere The Wild Things Are and Her, for which she was nominated for an Oscar. Grammy-winning artist Danger Mouse's projects include Gnarls Barkley, Broken Bells and Danger Doom as well as work with Adele, The Black Keys, Gorillaz, A$AP Rocky and beyond.





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You