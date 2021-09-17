Kara Marni Unveils 'State of Mine' EP

Today, critically-acclaimed London-native R&B/soul artist to watch Kara Marni has released her third EP State of Mine.

The 7-track record showcases Kara's talent as a songwriter-weaving honest storytelling with infectious melodies. Elements of R&B in tracks like "2nd Nature" and soul in songs like the Amerie-sampled "Trippin" reflect Kara's eclectic influences.

State of Mine is a careful, considered body of work that proves how far Kara's come as an artist, and one that firmly cements her as a formidable voice in her genre. The EP title reflects a year Kara describes as having "been in plenty of different emotional states" and sees her covering themes of love, loneliness, self-reflection and self-empowerment throughout.

EP collaborators include multi-platinum US rapper RUSS on "Young Heart" and R&B singer Toni Romiti on focus track "Over You." Credits include her long-term collaborators and producers THE INVISIBLE MEN, JEFF + KEITH (Ella Mai and Camila Cabello) and SOS (Ty Dolla Sign and Trey Songz).

Throughout her short career so far, critically-acclaimed rising R&B/soul powerhouse Kara Marni has accumulated more than 50 million career streams and is a mainstay of the major pop and R&B playlists including Spotify's Chill Hits and This Is How We Do as well as A List: R&B on Apple Music. Her two EPs, No Logic and Love Just Ain't Enough, led to radio support from BBC Radio 1Xtra, where her single "Lose My Love" spent 5 weeks on the A-list.

Kara's debut performance at the Live Lounge went global after reaching 20 million Instagram users in one weekend. She capped off a busy international festival season in 2019 by headlining Glastonbury's Pussy Parlure stage and sold-out her first-ever UK and European headline tour. Kara was spotlighted in "Ones To Watch" features by Vogue and Complex, won "Best Female Act" at the 2020 Urban Music Awards and holds the title for the most engaged performance in the Vevo DSCVR series.

