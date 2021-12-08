Kanye West & Drake to Team Up for Amazon Music Benefit Concert

Amazon Music and Prime Video today announced they will exclusively live stream music and cultural icon Kanye's first headlining show in five years, with special guest Drake.

The concert, which takes place at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, will be free to stream globally on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide on Thursday, December 9 at 8 p.m. PT, as well as on the Amazon Music app, and the Amazon Music Twitch channel. The Free Larry Hoover Benefit Concert will also be available on-demand on Prime Video following the live stream event.

Kanye has dedicated the benefit concert to raising awareness of the need for prison and sentencing reform, and supporting legal reform and community advocates including Ex-Cons for Community and Social Change, Hustle 2.0 and Uptown People's Law Center.

Additionally, IMAX will live stream the benefit concert in select theaters across the United States in an exclusive, one-night-only IMAX Live event. Tickets are available now here.

"We're extremely proud to collaborate with Kanye and Drake on this historic concert, in support of a cause they are both so passionate about," said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios. "Kanye and Drake are global superstars, and this will be a can't-miss, epic entertainment event for Prime Video customers and hip-hop fans around the world."

"Kanye and Drake have spent their careers pushing boundaries and defining culture, and we're excited to give fans around the world a front row seat to this concert," said Tim Hinshaw, head of hip-hop and R&B, Amazon Music. "We have made Amazon Music and Prime Video destinations where artists can make their most ambitious ideas a reality-this concert is just the latest example."

"It's rare to be able to bring two of the biggest cultural icons together on one stage for our customers across the globe," said Alaina Bartels, talent synergy & specials, Amazon Studios. "As the home for talent, whether it's a developing artist or a household name, we're constantly focused on building opportunities for them to reach fans in exciting new ways. We can't wait for our audiences to watch this special event."

The concert event will be produced by Donda Touring, ITC Entertainment and PHNTM.