Kandle Shares 'Christmas Mourn' Holiday Ballad

Today, Canadian singer-songwriter and JUNO nominee Kandle Osborne shared a wistful new entry into the Christmas song canon with "Christmas Mourn." Riding orchestral sweeps and swelling background harmonies, the song finds Kandle longing and alone this year, surprised by "the many ways the holidays can make a girl mourn" in her trademark treacle-dipped voice. "The only thing that can help folks like us to deal with the loneliness of a covid Christmas, is to attempt to write our very own Christmas classic," Kandle explains. It was partly written as a tribute to holiday standards by the likes of Frank Sinatra, Bing Crosby and Elvis Presley -- influences Kandle and co-writer Debra-Jean Creelman (founding member of Mother Mother) quickly realized they shared a love for while collaborating over Zoom in November.

The ever-present cinematic quality of Kandle's music comes as no surprise, having both a Video of the Year JUNO nomination and Prism Prize award under her belt for the "Not Up To Me" music video. She also starred in Jack White's 2018 video for "Corporation." Growing up in the music industry as the daughter of Canadian rock royalty Neil Osborne of 54-40 has provided Kandle's artistry with a unique insight. She brings a seasoned performance to every line and every word, channeling over a decade of touring the globe - including France, China, and the North America - and has collaborated with some of Canada's finest songwriters, such as Sam Roberts, Coeur de pirate, Peter Dremanis (July Talk) and Devon Portielje (Half Moon Run).



Last month, Kandle released a James Bond-inspired "Lock and Load" single & video from her forthcoming album coming in early 2021 (as profiled by VICE). Earlier this summer, Kandle dropped her her first ever independent release, the Stick Around and Find Out EP - produced with Martin "Youth" Glover (Paul McCartney, Kate Bush, The Verve), Liam O'Neil (Kings of Leon), and Warne Livesey (Midnight Oil, Matthew Goode).



With strong influences from the fierce female greats of a bygone era (Nancy Sinatra, Billie Holiday and Shirley Bassey, to name a few), Kandle writes and sings exclusively with her heart; something so often void in the modern era of overproduced perfection. She sings honest and raw, vulnerable yet empowered, never afraid to pen even life's heaviest moments. This is an artist at her most empowered and authentic - an artist who by sharing her own story of healing, can help us all do the same.

