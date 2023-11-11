Kameron Marlowe Expands I CAN LIE Tour With 13 Additional Dates

The tour, which kicked off with a sold out show on Oct. 26 in Los Angeles, will now run through March 1, with stops in Huntsville, Denver, Louisville and more.

By: Nov. 11, 2023

Columbia Nashville/Sony Music Nashville's standout Country star Kameron Marlowe continues to thrill live audiences with his “signature smoky voice” (Grammy.com) in cities across the country as he extends his I CAN LIE TOUR  for 13 more stops throughout winter 2024. The tour, which kicked off with a sold out show on Oct. 26 in Los Angeles, will now run through March 1, with stops in Huntsville, Denver, Louisville and more. Joining Marlowe's lineup of special guests is up-and-comer Logan Crosby and Laci Kaye Booth, who add to an already stellar lineup of openers from the tours first leg – Elvie Shane, James McNair and Matt Schuster. To purchase tickets, visit KameronMarlowe.com. 

After his I CAN LIE TOUR wraps in March, Marlowe will join Country superstar Lainey Wilson for the Australian leg of her Country's Cool Again Tour as he takes the stage in Melbourne on March 20, 2024 and Sydney on March 22, 2024.

Just last week, Marlowe ushered in a new chapter of music with “Tennessee Don't Mind,” an ode to his life on the road, which Billboard noted it “churns with the propulsive rhythm of a runaway horse” and highlights his “standout vocals, especially his upper register.” Of the song, Marlowe shared, “To me, Tennessee in this instance really represents Music City. There is a give and take with chasing this dream, and the past two years have been a whirlwind. There's a lot of 'life' we miss out on being on the road – something no one prepares you for. I feel the most at home on the road and sometimes that's the scary part.” 

“Tennessee Don't Mind” offers fans an intimate portrayal of his touring lifestyle as his distinctive “gravelly vocal” (Billboard) and a vibrant fiddle lead the way. The accompanying music video features Marlowe and his band heading out of Nashville on his bus during the dead of night. It poignantly captures the complexities of being in a new city of clamoring fans every night juxtaposed against the sobering truth of the isolating feelings that creep in when the stage lights dim.  Known to be one of the most recognizable voices in the format, Marlowe signed to Columbia Nashville/Sony Music Nashville as a result of the success of his Platinum-certified hit, “Giving You Up,” and has since garnered over 680M+ on demand streams to date. Just last month, Marlowe featured on Megan Moroney's deluxe album with the soul-stirring duet, “Fix You Too.” 

Earlier this year, Marlowe graced the stage on tour with Luke Bryan and Jordan Davis. Tapped as an artist on the rise by Opry's NextStage program and CMT's Listen Up class, 2023 has proved to be a year like never before. Keep up with Marlowe on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok and visit KameronMarlowe.com for tour dates and more information. 

I CAN LIE TOUR Dates:

Nov. 10, 2023 in Gainesville, Fla. at Vivid Music Hall

Nov. 11, 2023 in Mobile, Ala. at Soul Kitchen

Nov. 16, 2023 in Starkville, Miss. at Rick's Cafe

Nov. 17. 2023 in Athens, Ga. at Georgia Theatre

Dec. 1, 2023 in Indianapolis, Ind. at 8 Seconds Saloon

Dec. 2, 2023 in Rootstown, Ohio at Dusty Armadillo

Dec. 7, 2023 in Charleston, S.C. at Charleston Music Hall

Dec. 8, 2024 in Spartanburg, S.C. at Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium

Dec. 9, 2024 in Chattanooga, Tenn. at The Signal

Jan. 18, 2024 in Columbia, Mo. at The Blue Note

Jan. 19, 2024 in Wyandotte, Mich. at District 142

Jan. 20, 2024 in Grand Rapids, Mich. at The Intersection

Jan. 21, 2024 in Bloomington, Ind. at Bluebird Nightclub

Jan. 26, 2024 in Little Rock, Ark. at Little Rock Hall *

Jan. 27, 2024 in Huntsville, Ala. at Von Braun Center - Mars Music Hall

Feb. 1, 2024 in Boise, Idaho at Knitting Factory Boise

Feb. 2, 2024 in Salt Lake City, Utah at The Union Event Center

Feb. 3, 2024 in Denver, Colo. at Ogden Theatre

Feb. 4, 2024 in Wichita, Kan. at TempleLive

Feb. 9, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio at Agora Theater

Feb. 10, 2024 in Louisville, Ky. at Mercury Ballroom

Feb. 29, 2024 in Fort Myers, Fla. at The Ranch Concert Hall and Saloon

March 1, 2024 in Tallahassee, Fla. at The Moon

Photo credit: David McClister

ABOUT KAMERON MARLOWE:

Fusing steel-toed toughness with a visceral approach to songwriting, Kameron Marlowe's sound is built around edgy electric twang, smoldering shades of gritty rock and a touch of bluesy tenderness, living comfortably in the darker corners of the honky tonk.  Launching onto the music scene with unstoppable momentum fueled by his Platinum-certified debut release “Giving You Up,” Marlowe delivered his debut album We Were Cowboys, in 2022 produced by Dann Huff. The critically acclaimed collection includes Platinum-certified debut release “Giving You Up” and Gold-certified hit “Burn 'Em All,” was one of 2022's top streaming country albums on Spotify, and named one of the year's best by Raised Rowdy and Entertainment Focus. Named to CMT's 2023 Listen Up class of exciting new talent and the Opry NextStage program, Marlowe was also previously highlighted as One to Watch by Amazon Music, Pandora, Spotify, and more than a dozen media outlets.

Now, Marlowe begins his sophomore chapter of music with “Tennessee Don't Mind,” an ode to the complex intersection of a life on the road full of fans screaming your name, and the quiet solitude of returning home. The single that showcases the North Carolina native's “gravelly voice” (Billboard) drops as Marlowe's headlining I CAN LIE TOUR continues nationwide, following recent tours with Luke Bryan and Jordan Davis earlier this year. Marlowe heads into 2024 with more live shows and new music announcing soon, visit kameronmarlowe.com for updates and to stay connected.



