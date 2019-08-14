Kalsy Kulyk Announces Debut Album

Anthem Entertainment (formerly ole) artist Kalsy Kulyk announced today that her debut, self-titled album will release August 30. The newcomer's most recent single, "Bad Liar," is one of seven tracks featured on the project, along with nostalgia-laced previous track release "More Time."



"I have waited forever to have an album like this. And that's not being conceded or egotistical. I have worked on these songs and what I wanted to say for a very long time and I feel like I can finally say I'm proud of what this record says," says Kulyk. "It's a record for people who feel like they haven't yet been heard in a song. For people who have felt love, felt loss, and need to be reminded that they are not alone."



Kulyk spent most her life on the road, performing anywhere she could in her native Canada. As a teenager, she caught the attention of GRAMMY Award-winning producer Richard Dashut (Fleetwood Mac), who moved her to his home base of Las Vegas and began work with her. "(Kalsey) has this singularity, this innocence... I started to feel this spirit that I don't think I'd heard since Stevie Nicks," Dashut remarked of Kulyk.



After winning ole's "On the Spot" competition and signing with their Toronto-based Red Dot Records, Kulyk moved to Nashville and began writing for the upcoming album. The project includes songs co-written by everyone from industry vets Liz Rose ("Tim McGraw for Taylor Swift, "Tornado" for Little Big Town) and Phil Barton ("Can't Stop Loving You" for Sara Evans, "Skin & Bones" for Eli Young Band) to up-and-comer Lainey Wilson (Broken Bow). Known for pairing thought-provoking lyrics with effortless vocals, Kulyk enlisted the help of producer Oran Thornton to set the tone for the album.

Kalsey Kulyk Track List:

1. Roll With It

2. Love Somebody

3. Damn You Love

4. Bad Liar

5. Not All Angels Can Fly

6. Low Times In High Heels

7. More Time



The Canada native has been honing her craft since the time she could talk. Her first talent show was at three-years-old and she owned her first guitar at 13. In high school, Kulyk was diagnosed with Hodgkin's Lymphoma and underwent six months of chemotherapy. Though a bit of a setback, the turn of events solidified her love of music and her call to create it. "There were a lot of people I got to meet during chemo. I'd run home and write about their incredible stories. I had to get it all out, and I wanted to give that voice to people that didn't necessarily have it."



After recovering, Kulyk spent time in Las Vegas studying music under Fleetwood Mac producer Richard Dashut and made frequent trips to Nashville for meetings and co-writes. In 2017, she was invited to participate in both the Canadian Country Music Association's Discovery Artist program, as well as ole's "On the Spot" competition, winning both. She now proudly calls Music City home, where she is busy launching her career.



"I'm really excited about the music that I have now. I feel it really encompasses everything about me and who I am, and what I want to give to my audience. I grew up around a lot of old school and '90's country music - John Prine, Dolly Parton, Shania Twain, Emmylou Harris, Jason Isbell - and I think that can be heard in the overall style of my music."





