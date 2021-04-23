Kaleo Releases New Album 'Surface Sounds'

GRAMMY-nominated rock band KALEO has unveiled their new album Surface Sounds today, available everywhere via Elektra/Atlantic. Listen HERE. The band celebrated the highly anticipated release with a stunning, live performance of their current single "Break My Baby" on ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live! last night.

Recorded on and off the road, all around the world, the album is very much the brainchild of KALEO frontman, singer, and songwriter JJ Julius Son. Co-producing the majority of it alongside GRAMMY winner Dave Cobb, Julius Son was able to execute his singular vision, leaning into his affinity for blues, folk, and rock. The album's current single "Break My Baby" - produced by GRAMMY winner Mike Elizondo; written solely and co-produced by Julius Son - made an immediate impact at Triple A radio as the #1 most added song after its first week and continues to climb the format's chart.

Last week, the band shared an incredible, live performance video of the album track "Skinny," shot in front of Falgradalsfjall during a magnificent volcanic eruption. The incredible footage - which features Julius Son with a backdrop of molten lava - was captured at the end of last month within days of the start of the volcanic eruption, which has since made headlines around the world after remaining dormant for nearly 800 years. Watch HERE.

The video follows several like-minded visuals that showcase the breathtaking landscape of the band's native Iceland. Earlier this year, KALEO unveiled a live performance version of "Break My Baby" that was recorded and filmed at the iconic ÞRÍDRANGAR lighthouse, located atop a remote rock formation in the North Atlantic Ocean, several miles off the country's southern coast (watch HERE). The clip joins two previously released, live performance videos, currently streaming on the band's YouTube channel: "Save Yourself (LIVE at Fjallsárlón)" which was shot atop a glacier and "Way Down We Go (LIVE in a Volcano)," featuring the band's 2x-Platinum smash. Last year, KALEO performed a special, acoustic version of "Break My Baby" for NBC's "Late Night with Seth Meyers," captured in the middle of picturesque Lake Ellidavatn near Julius Son's home.

KALEO will make their triumphant return to the road in 2022 with their "Fight or Flight Tour." Initially set for the summer of 2020, but rescheduled due to the global pandemic, the worldwide tour's North American leg - which kicks off at Seattle's Showbox SoDo on February 22, 2022 (full itinerary below) - is on sale now. Nearly all of KALEO's Fight or Flight Tour shows will take place in the originally scheduled venues, with previously purchased tickets being honored in most cases. For ticket info, individual show details, tour updates, and more, please visit www.OfficialKALEO.com.

