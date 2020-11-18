Kaleema Drops New Single 'Portales' On Wonderwheel Recordings

Kaleema is Heidi Lewandowski- a multi-instrumentalist, composer, producer, and singer from Buenos Aires who's planted herself deeply in the potent Latin American electronic scene.

She released her debut album Nomada in 2017, receiving an array of critical acclaim for how she seamlessly and hypnotically weaves together contemporary electronic elements and tradition Latin American instrumentals. Since the release of the album, she's been catapulted onto renowned stages such as MUTEK Montreal, Lollapalooza Chile among others and has collaborated with artists such as Chancha Via Circuito, Mateo Kingman, Lido Pimienta, and many more.

Útera (2020), released via Wonderwheel Recordings, is Kaleema's second studio album - an immersive experience of exceptional quality that reveals her personal and emotional evolution. To listen is to be enveloped in a natural aura rich in its sonic architecture, transporting listeners into the trees she sees through her studio window. But Heidi's creative space is also a high tech sanctuary where she creates sophisticated electronic arrangements and continues to refine her production skills and characteristic vocals.

The album plays like a catalog of different styles, weaving together various instruments and rhythms. From dub to Andean flutes to classical string melodies; serene and atmospheric overtones allow the listener to float freely in a sea of emotions. Whereas Nómada delivered tribal vibes within gritty urban compositions, here Kaleema delivers a more hypnotic and introspective space of creative fire and electronic rhythms, occasionally taking downtempo and ambient detours.

Útera opens with a forceful, techno-like rhythm that submerges us into a voyage through deep jungles, with smooth urban touches and lyrics that flow and change. At times we hear soft, high vocals that evoke happiness, at others we hear languages change so that melody is highlighted over meaning to provide a sense of contemplation and reflection. At its core, Útera taps into Heidi's deep sense of connection to the natural world, and how her growth reflects the growth around her.

