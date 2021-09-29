Kady Rain Shares Lead Single 'Got Away' From Debut EP

Critically-acclaimed pop-provocateur Kady Rain is thrilled to share "Got Away," the lead single from the Austin, TX-based artist's self-titled debut album. Set for release on January 21, 2022, Kady Rain marks an evolution for the captivating, talented up-and-comer.

On "Got Away," Rain grabs the power back with a defiant statement of purpose, while singing in her signature snarl "You were leaving me, now I'm leaving you. Glad I'm the one that got away."

A vibrant and vivacious superstar in the making, Kady Rain is on a mission to put Austin on the map as a pop metropolis. Though Kady has been pursuing music from an early age, it became an all-consuming passion in 2014 after an abusive relationship almost cost her her life.

"I recorded 'Got Away' with Frenchie Smith and the band at The Bubble in April 2021. We let him work his magic on the production end, and I helped with components of the musical composition, along with the rest of the band," Rain said in a statement. "This song is so different from the other songs I've released in the past, and I wanted to showcase my range as an artist to show that pop artists can be punk, too.

Kady refused to let that experience get the best of her and so she channeled her newly reinvigorated appreciation for life into her art and hoped her transformation and perseverance - both personally and artistically - would serve as inspiration for others.

Listen here: