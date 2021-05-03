KSHMR Releases Songstarters Vol. 1

Esteemed DJ and producer KSHMR has returned to Splice with KSHMR Songstarters Vol.1 - a collection of track ideas for producers of all disciplines.



The first of its kind, KSHMR Songstarters Vol.1 are a collection of royalty free songstarters including full WAV plus stems for melodies, drums, bass, synths, fx, and more, along with accompanying MIDI. Noted as the #1 selling artist on Splice, KSHMR debuted the Songstarters Vol.1 pack on the platform last week, which enabled producers to get a first-look at the music. Starting on May 10th, producers will be able to download the entire pack at Dharmaworldwide.com.



Inside KSHMR's Songstarters Vol.1 pack, producers and fans can find an array of dance, pop, retro, hip-hop chill, hip-hop hard, and orchestral sounds to choose from (full list below). Aiming to help producers of all genres with their music, KSHMR has expertly crafted the tools creators will need when starting out on a new song.



KSHMR mentions Songstarters Vol. 1 is "a collection of catchy song ideas, with stems and MIDI included for each one. They're like cheat codes -- I have no doubt the pack will lead to some great songs, maybe even some big ones."



Striving to become the best place to learn and get the tools producers need for making music, Dharma Studio's suite of resources includes tutorials from KSHMR and other Dharma artists, sound packs, templates, demo feedback and more. With resources provided for producers of all genres, and new content added on an ongoing basis, Dharma Studio offers something for everyone - from the developing bedroom producer to the experienced artist with major label releases.



Debuting his highly-anticipated album Harmonica Andromeda back in March, it has received critical acclaim and marked an evolution from KSHMR's big-room festival anthems such as "Secrets," "Megalodon," and "Wildcard." With over 500 million streams to date and multiple chart-topping singles, KSHMR has established himself as one of the most prolific producers in dance music today. As a solo artist, he's established an industry-leading label and brand Dharma Worldwide and headlined major festivals across the globe including Coachella, Tomorrowland, Ultra Japan, Sunburn India.



KSHMR Songstarters Vol. 1 is out now on Splice.com and will be available to purchase on May 10th on Dharma Studio at Dharmaworldwide.com.