KÁRYYN Shares New Track 'Ground'

Armenian-American producer, songwriter and vocalist KÁRYYN has shared a brand new track “Ground”, which is out now via Mute.

On her latest release, we find KÁRYYN bowed in gratitude, honoring every pain, joy and trial that brought her to this moment. “It’s about pulling back to see the bigger picture, and beginning anew,” she explains. “Ground’ is a call to end hesitation and take action: ‘No more time for conversation, no more time for sentiment, bring me the science, show me the proof’”. Inspired in part by myths from Clarissa Pinkola Estés’ book The Women Who Run with the Wolves, “Ground” is a missive on female liberation and on coming back to life on your own terms.

As an explorer of sound healing practices, KÁRYYN’s latest song is tuned to 432hz, the Schumann frequency, said to be in harmony with the natural vibrations of the universe. It’s a gesture intended to put the listener at ease, where they can find themselves relaxed and open to new inspirations. The song is a co-production between KÁRYYN, Hudson Mohawke and James Ford, born from the same fruitful sessions as her most recent release, the Calm KAOSS! EP.

In the spring of 2024, KÁRYYN’s Calm KAOSS! EP was met with acclaim from the press, who described the work as “techno-symphonic grandeur” (The Guardian) and “a stylistic triumph” (CLASH). Accompanied by remixes from HAAi and Airspace, the EP served as a bridge to carry KÁRYYN from her formative inspirations into the future. Now, with “Ground”, she invites us to look deeper and act on our earned spiritual wisdom.

Photo credit: Jason Barbagelott

