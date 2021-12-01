KROY Shares Video For New OC-Inspired Single 'Ryan Atwood'

Today Montreal-based singer, songwriter and composer KROY has shared infectious new single "Ryan Atwood" and its accompanying video. A featherlight, glitched-out adulation of the OC's definitive brooding outsider with a heart of gold, "Ryan Atwood" relishes in the nuance and delight of youthful infatuation.

Watch below!

Speaking on the track KROY says: "Ryan Atwood is a manic anthem. The whirlwind of not knowing the ceiling from the floor, numbing your limbs with nights alone. The melancholy of teenage obsession mixed with the power of adult decisions."

Completely obsessed with iconic aughts television series The O.C. and the misunderstood bad boy type as a teen, KROY dove into a nostalgic bubble when writing Ryan Atwood.

The first of many digital sessions during a pandemic, "Ryan Atwood" was written with KROY in LA and the producer, Goldchain, and co-writer, DCF, both in Toronto. What seemed at first to be an awkward way of creating ended up birthing "Ryan Atwood" in a single session.

The first vocals recorded on KROY's iPhone remain on the final version of this manic hyper infused self destructive whirlwind of emotions.

"Ryan Atwood" is a song about the God complex that can occur after enough substances have been ingested.

Comprising half of acclaimed, Juno Award-winning electropop duo Milk & Bone, KROY is a Montreal based multi-disciplinary artist. Described as a visionary, her soaring voice and bold pop explorations have garnered praise from the likes of Rolling Stone, Nylon, FADER, Complex, Noisey and more.

In recent years, KROY has lent her vocals and lyrics to producers Apashe, Qrion, and Felix Cartal, in addition to scoring for film.

She returns to unveil the fruits of her lyrical and musical obsessions in a new hyper infused era. KROY, still macabre oriented, features new dark pop melodies that sometimes veer towards country goth inspired by love, death, robots, space and the deep ocean.

"Ryan Atwood" offers a delectable taster of what is to come in 2022, new music, robot performances and more, from a truly inimitable artist. You're going to want to stay tuned.

Purchase or stream "Ryan Atwood" HERE.

